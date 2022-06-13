Black bear spotted near Custer

A black bear was spotted Monday morning at the Hazelrodt Cutoff and Sidney Park Road area near Custer, the Custer County Sheriff's Office shared on social media.

The bear in question has ear tags, and the sheriff's office notified South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks about the bear. Trenton Haffley, regional terrestrial resources supervisor said the tags do not belong to GF&P.

"We’re currently reaching out to our neighboring states to see if any of those states have records of any eartagged bears," Haffley said.

At this point, the GF&P does not believe there is a resident bear population in the Black Hills, and most bear sighting are of animals passing through looking for food or a mates.

"It’s not uncommon for animals to travel long distances in search of new habitat or resources. This potential for wandering increases with young animals, particularly males," Haffley said. "Predators like bears and lions seem to make the longest forays, and we’ve had young male mountain lions leave the Black Hills and show up in places as far away as Oklahoma or the east coast."

This particular bear, the only one seen this year so far, has been spotted three times southwest of Custer since last Thursday.

While black bears are native to the Black Hills, unregulated killing of the predator in the late 1800s and early 1900s paired with habitat destruction caused the bears to become nearly extinct, GF&P Regional Supervisor Mike Klowsowski told the Journal last year.

From the 1960s to 2001, there were no reported bear sightings in the Black Hills. After a 2001 sighting, the few bears living in the Hills didn't show their faces to humans. In 2018, sightings increased, Klowsowski said.

Haffley said 2021 is the only recent year the GF&P has confirmed sightings of two different bears.

"All of the other reports were enough days apart and close enough together spatially that it would have been possible for the sightings to have been generated by the same bear," Haffley said.

People hiking in the area of the bear should travel in groups of two or more and make conversation to avoid startling it. Haffley also said having a medium or large dog along on an excursion can encourage bears to move along.

"It’s important to remember that bears are more afraid of people than people are of bears, and if a bear knows you’re around, they’ll likely run away," Haffley said.

Securing food, garbage and pet food as well as hanging bird feeders more than 10 feet in the air can also help keep bears at bay.

"It may be best to discontinue bird feeding until the bear moves on," Haffley said.

For more information on bears and safety measures, visit bearwise.org South Dakota GF&P encourages the public to report a bear sighting or bear sign to the GF&P office at 605-394-2391, so they can document and track the sighting.

"The more information we have, the better we're able to make decisions," Haffley said.

