Black Hawk elementary teacher named RCAS Teacher of the Year

Rapid City Area Schools and the Rapid City Public School Foundation announced Monday that Black Hawk Elementary School teacher Audra West was named the Teacher of the Year.
West is in her eleventh year of teaching and her fifth year with RCAS at Black Hawk Elementary. This is the first time she has won an award for teaching.
“Not only am I extremely excited, it’s very humbling. There are so many phenomenal teachers in my school and this district. I’m very honored to be able to represent them,” West said.
“Mrs. West is passionate about every one of her students and is consistently reflective on her teaching. Her core belief is that every child can learn. She establishes a family environment that makes kids feel like they belong. She builds lasting relationships that exceed the walls of the classroom,” said Jessica Kanta, Black Hawk Elementary principal.
This school year, West teaches writing to all the fourth grade classes.
“I get to see all three classes of fourth graders every day. It is actually a lot of fun to be able to work with the entire grade instead of just one class. … This gives me an opportunity to know 60 kids well,” West said. “I really love to get to know students. I feel like students are more like family to me, so I like being able to celebrate small things with them and getting to know them better.”
“Audra stood out because of how she engages her students by providing different learning environments (classroom converted to a coffee shop) and creative ways of teaching writing (Haikus — Japanese poetry). She will represent our school district well by supporting the vision, mission, and core values of RCAS,” said Jason McGough, Teacher of the Year committee chair.
Becoming a teacher was West’s lifelong dream. In childhood, she recalls drawing on the chalkboard at her father’s workplace.
“I’d talk to my imaginary class for hours while my dad did paperwork,” she said.
Years later, West’s favorite instructor saw talent in her and urged her to become a teacher.
“This was a high school math teacher and she had an investment in me. I would help her during my study halls. I would help her put up bulletin boards and grade papers. Working with her for a couple of years, we had real-life heart-to-heart conversations, and I still remember that day when she told me I really needed to consider teaching,” West said.
West earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Chadron State College. She’s now working on her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with emphasis in math at Black Hills State University.
Originally from North Platte, Neb., West taught third grade for six years at a private school in North Platte. She and her husband always loved the Black Hills, West said, and in 2016 she and her husband and family moved to Rapid City. The Wests have three sons; their oldest is a fifth grader and their middle son is a second grader at Black Hawk Elementary, and their youngest is a preschooler.
West said she’s continually inspired by her RCAS colleagues.
“I absolutely love working with the teachers that I do. The relationships I have made are incredible and I have learned from other teachers,” she said. “Just having that sense of community and a team makes it fun.”
“Teaching is diverse. All my days look different and I look forward to the challenges each day. The profession itself drives me to do better. The challenges, the successes – they push me forward to be better,” West said.
West will now be eligible for the Regional Teacher of the Year contest.
The Teacher of the Year program for RCAS is facilitated by the Rapid City Public School Foundation. The program identifies exceptional teachers and celebrates their commitment to students in and outside of the classroom.
“Audra’s devotion to her students and her school family was evident. She will represent our district’s educators well over the next year,” said Laura Sobczak, RCPSF executive director.