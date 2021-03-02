Black Hawk elementary teacher named RCAS Teacher of the Year

“Audra stood out because of how she engages her students by providing different learning environments (classroom converted to a coffee shop) and creative ways of teaching writing (Haikus — Japanese poetry). She will represent our school district well by supporting the vision, mission, and core values of RCAS,” said Jason McGough, Teacher of the Year committee chair.

Becoming a teacher was West’s lifelong dream. In childhood, she recalls drawing on the chalkboard at her father’s workplace.

“I’d talk to my imaginary class for hours while my dad did paperwork,” she said.

Years later, West’s favorite instructor saw talent in her and urged her to become a teacher.

“This was a high school math teacher and she had an investment in me. I would help her during my study halls. I would help her put up bulletin boards and grade papers. Working with her for a couple of years, we had real-life heart-to-heart conversations, and I still remember that day when she told me I really needed to consider teaching,” West said.

West earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Chadron State College. She’s now working on her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with emphasis in math at Black Hills State University.