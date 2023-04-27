A Pennington County judge set a 49-year-old Black Hawk man's bail at $100,000 cash only at his initial appearance in court Thursday morning.

Matthew Ratliff was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography. The criminal complaint against Ratliff alleges the image in question depicted a minor performing oral sex.

The crime is a class 4 felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine. Ratliff told Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue he understood the charges against him.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Alexandra Weiss asked Bogue to set Ratliff's bond at $100,000 cash only with a stipulation he have no access to the internet if he bonds out.

Joseph Juenger with the Public Defender's Office asked the court to "set a reasonable bond."

Ratliff is scheduled to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. May 12 for a preliminary hearing.

At a preliminary hearing, the state must present evidence before a judge to prove that there is enough information to formally charge a defendant.

Preliminary hearings are cancelled in the event the case goes before a grand jury, which determines if there is enough evidence to indict a defendant.