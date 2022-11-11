 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black Hawk man convicted after 2021 Sturgis sex sting

Federal Courthouse

Andrew W. Bogue Federal Building and United States Courthouse in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

One of the nine men arrested in a sex trafficking operation during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was convicted on Nov. 3 of multiple sex crimes.

Forty-year-old Stephen Fontenot Jr., of Black Hawk, was found guilty of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, and attempted receipt of child pornography. 

The charges carry a penalty of 15 years to life in prison and five years to life on supervised release in addition to a $250,000 fine and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. His sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2023 at the federal courthouse in Rapid City. 

The operation is routine for federal and local law enforcement, which overwhelmingly results in the arrest of local men. Of the eight men arrested in the 2020 operation, six were local to the Black Hills. Of the nine arrested in the 2021 operation, only one lived out of state. Seven were from the Black Hills, and one lived on Ellsworth Air Force Base. The six arrested this year were all local. 

An affidavit filed in support of Fontenot's arrest follows a pattern similar in all the cases: speaking to an agent posing as a minor, exchanging inappropriate messages, and then agreeing to meet for sex. 

Fontenot's affidavit states that he spoke with an undercover agent posing as a 12-year-old girl and had sexually explicit conversations before planning to meet behind a hotel on Aug. 10, 2021 in Summerset and have sex in the woods.

When he arrived with condoms, law enforcement arrested him. 

Fontenot is one of the nine arrested in the 2021 operation conducted by the the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Rapid City Police Department.

Of the nine arrested in the 2021 operation, three have been sentenced, three — including Fontenot — have pleaded guilty or been found guilty and three have pending cases. 

Alec Walker Daniel of Rapid City was sentenced to two years in prison in July for attempted possession of child pornography. Alexander Wayne Basaldu of Rapid City was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. Joshua Robert Lehmann of Rapid City was sentenced to five years and five months in prison in July for attempted receipt of child pornography. 

Jesse James Young of Box Elder pleaded guilty of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. Christopher Thomas Dahl of New York pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Anthony Kemp, 54, of Spearfish is charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, and attempted receipt of child pornography, and his case is pending. James Dean Hanapel, 20, of Ellsworth Air Force Base at the time of his arrest, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, and his case is pending following a mistrial last month. Clayton John Paulson, 36, of Spearfish is charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet and his case is pending. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

Tags

