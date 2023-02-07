A Black Hawk man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after he was found guilty of attempted sex crimes following his ensnarement in a child sex trafficking sting during the Sturgis bike rally.

Federal Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Stephen Fontenot Jr., 40, of Black Hawk, to 17.5 years for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 years for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, and five years for attempted receipt of child pornography. The sentences will run concurrent, and Fontenot will be placed on supervised release for five years following prison.

A federal jury in Rapid City found Fontenot guilty on Nov. 3, 2022.

Fontenot has maintained his innocence throughout the case. He was arrested during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in a sex trafficking sting after trying to meet up with an agent posing as a 12-year-old girl. The yearly federal and local law enforcement sting has resulted in 79 convictions over the years, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins, who prosecuted Fontenot's case and called it "one of the most aggravated cases," out of the 79, noting that it's not common for people to try to meet up with someone so young.

Fontenot sent a message to the 12-year-old persona on Aug. 8, 2022 through the cellphone app MeetMe, which is used for dating and "hookups," an affidavit filed in the case states.

"Fontenot asked the agent's persona to have sex with him in the woods and to meet him at his house to have sex. The agent's persona was not willing to do that and agreed to meet with Fontenot first behind a hotel in Summerset before taking the persona into the woods to have sex. On Aug. 10 at 10:45 p.m., Fontenot showed up at the meet location and was then placed under arrest."

He had condoms when he was arrested, the affidavit states. Fontenot denied any intentions of having sex with the girl, claiming to law enforcement officers that he went to the meeting spot to counsel the girl instead.

"In my experience, that is a common assertion by arrestees in these types of cases," Robert Espinosa, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, stated in the affidavit.

Collins also highlighted the excuse when she addressed the court during Fontenot's hearing, stating it's a very common excuse used when people are arrested during the sting.

He said on Monday that news reports about his case resulted in him receiving an unfair trial. He also said he overheard jurors state during selection that they knew he was guilty. Collins said there was no more coverage of Fontenot's case than other sex sting cases, and if coverage had been an issue, "his very capable attorney could have come forward."

He also blamed news reports for trouble he had in the Pennington County Jail, adding he likely won't survive federal prison.

"A prison sentence is nothing more than a death sentence to me," Fontenot said. "I'd be better off on the front lines." Fontenot is a veteran.

Viken told Fontenot it is not his or anyone's intention that he doesn't survive his sentence. He also noted that Fontenot will require rehabilitation, although that will likely come after his prison sentence.

"Prison is for punishment," Viken said. "Rehabilitation is supervised released."

Fontenot's lawyer, Ellery Grey, asked the court to sentence Fontenot to the minimum required sentence for the attempted exploitation charge, which was 15 years in prison. Grey added that the defense wanted the court to run the other sentences concurrent to the 15-year sentence.

Grey also stated that his client and his wife both have health issues, and his parents were present in the courtroom showing their support. He also said that Fontenot is a very willing to help others and is handy.

"(He) would like to be home to help his wife," Grey said.

Federal sentencing guidelines suggested the judge sentence Fontenot, who has no prior criminal history, from 17.5 to 21 years and 10 months. Viken opted for the lower end of the guideline range, saying the sentence was adequate punishment.

Fontenot is one of the nine men who were arrested during the 2021 operation, and joined the ranks of local men who have spoken with undercover agents posing as minors.

Of the eight men arrested in the 2020 operation, six were local to the Black Hills. Of the nine arrested in the 2021 operation, only one lived out of state. Seven were from the Black Hills, and one lived on Ellsworth Air Force Base. The six arrested in 2022 were all local.

Viken said it was lost on him how Fontenot, a local, didn't know about the operation when he spoke to the agent.

Remaining cases move through the system

Of the nine arrested in the 2021 operation, three defendants — including Fontenot — have maintained their innocence.

James Dean Hanapel, 20, of Ellsworth Air Force Base at the time of his arrest, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. He pleaded not guilty to the allegations, and his case resulted in a mistrial in October 2022 when the jury could not arrive at a unanimous verdict. A second trial is scheduled to start on April 4.

Clayton John Paulson, 36, of Spearfish is charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. He pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to go to trial on April 26.

The remaining six entered plea deals, five of which have been sentenced.

Alec Walker Daniel, 23, of Rapid City was sentenced to two years in prison in July 2022 for attempted possession of child pornography after pleading guilty in December 2021. His release date is Aug. 8, after which he'll spend five years on supervised release.

Alexander Wayne Basaldu, 36, of Rapid City was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July 2022 for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet after pleading guilty in February 2022. His release date is Feb. 12, 2030, after which he'll spend five years on supervised release.

Joshua Robert Lehmann, 36, of Rapid City was sentenced to five years and five months in prison in July 2022 for attempted receipt of child pornography after pleading guilty in March 2021. His release date is Oct. 28, 2026, after which he'll spend five years on supervised release.

Jesse James Young, 37, of Box Elder was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison in December 2022 for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet after pleading guilty in August 2022. His release date is March 8, 2031, after which he'll spend five years on supervised release.

Christopher Thomas Dahl, 29, of New York was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet on Jan. 31 after pleading guilty in October 2022. He is currently held at the Pennington County Jail. He will serve five years on supervised release after he completes his sentence.

Anthony Kemp, 54, of Spearfish was charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, and attempted receipt of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography in December 2022. His sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 3.