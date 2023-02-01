Black Hills area events make it easy to get outside this February

Every weekend in February is jam-packed with outdoor events for the whole family!

This Saturday, Feb. 4 is Winter's Fat Classic fat bike race, which starts and ends in Deadwood. It's a night race, with all riders starting at 5 p.m. There's a 15-mile and 24-mile option. More information can be found here: dirtychain.co. Riders will start under the historic Deadwood arch for a little "parade" through downtown to the Mickelson trailhead.

Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 is the annual Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo at The Monument. It's the 41st year for the not-for-profit family event, with more than 100 dealers and vendors in attendance. Proceeds from the event go towards South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club and the Naja Shriners Transportation Fund. Besides vendors, there are events like the Best Buck or Bull contest and the Black Hills Archery Shootout. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, or a $24 pass that covers two adults and two children — all good for admission for the entire three-day event. More information can be found here: bhsportsshow.com.

Lead is celebrating all things winter during Winterfest, Feb. 17 through 19. Friday kicks off with a chamber mixer, skate night and fiery chicken wing challenge. Saturday and Sunday have outdoor events for the whole family, from a snowmobile poker run to the "Lead Mainer" parade and snowball fight. There's a fat tire bike race and fireworks over the open cut, too. More info and a schedule can be found here: leadmethere.org/winterfest/.

An unusual but high-energy event is coming to Sundance, Wyo., on Feb. 18 for the Sundance Winter Festival. Skijoring — skiing through obstacles while being pulled by a horse — will take over Main Street. There will be downhill bar stool races for more crazy fun. Food and drink vendors will be downtown as well. More information can be found here: sundancewinterfestival.com.

One of the most high-profile events of the winter season returns to the Black Hills on Saturday, Feb. 25. — the 16th annual Nemo 500 Outhouse Race and Chili Cook Off. The fun is free to watch at the Nemo Guest Ranch (12737 Guest Ranch Loop). The money raised from outhouse race entries benefits the Naja Shrine Kids Transportation fund. There are three divisions for the race, with rules for construction, and two prize drawings at $500 each. Check in starts at 10 a.m. with races firing off at 1 p.m. More information can be found here: nemo500.com.