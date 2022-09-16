Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity receives $30K grant for two homes in Rapid City

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity has received a $30,000 grant to help build two homes in Rapid City.

BHAHFH is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates that was awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low- to moderate-income families build and improve their homes.

In Rapid City, homeowner Penny will occupy her house on East Van Buren Street this fall. The second home is located on Midway Street for future homeowner, Jessica, with an anticipated move-in date of spring 2023.

“Both Penny and Jessica work hard to provide for their children, and their dream of homeownership is about to become a reality,” said Amanda Mowry, homeowner services administrator for BHAHFH. “The lots on East Van Buren and Midway stood empty for years and have now found a rejuvenated purpose. We are thrilled to have these two families move in and watch them thrive.”

Habitat for Humanity said at least one in 11 South Dakota households spends more than half its income on housing, and the number of Black Hills area families who are struggling to afford rent is increasing.

The grant awarded to BHAHFH is part of a $7.75 million dollar donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the Wells Fargo Builds program to support the construction, renovation and repairing of more than 350 affordable homes across the United States.

BHAHFH is a nonprofit Christian housing organization dedicated to creating a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The organization brings together people with resources and people in need of a hand up to build and repair simple, decent, affordable homes. BHAHFH has served more than 335 families since 1990.

BHAHFH ReStore helps raise funds through items donated and sold to serve additional families in the Black Hills area.

For more information, go to blackhillshabitat.org or call 605-348-9196. Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is a United Way member agency.