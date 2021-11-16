Black Hills area nonprofits receive grants

Four Black Hills area nonprofit organizations will receive grants from the South Dakota Community Foundation 2021 Community Innovation Grant program. Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the Community Innovation Grant program supports efforts to find breakthrough solutions to community challenges across the state.

Black Hills Playhouse, $20,000

Black Hills Playhouse partnered with Rosebud Elementary School to create online curriculum based on the Oceti Sakowin Core Concepts-Essential Understandings and Standards for use in the spring 2021. The result was the development of the Oceti Sakowin & Dakota Players Theatre Experience, which involved creating and filming four Theatre Lesson Plans. An expansion of this project will include combining video, online and in-person learning with artists. Artists will go to Rosebud to work with schools in combination with teacher training for students in third, fourth and fifth grades. A non-native community will be identified in which to replicate this training. State and tribal leaders will be made aware of this curriculum and their input will be gathered.

Ecotone Foundation, $19,750

Ecotone Foundation was founded in 2016 and is organized to develop and provide education, research, and community programs around local food, specialty crops and natural building. Ecotone will hold community meetings throughout the next 18 months and start conversations with farmers, ranchers, and like-minded supporters around the topic of agritourism to better offer local food and experiences to tourists visiting the region.

West Dakota Regional Water, $20,000

Before the most recent renewal of its Future Use Water Permit from the Missouri River, the West Dakota Water Development District commissioned the School of Mines to study the need for additional water supplies in western Pennington County. The conclusion of the study was that a strong need for new sources of water within the study area exists. Local entities with a stake in water security should pool their resources to ensure that they are proactive in securing future sources of water. Preliminary work is already under way, and this grant will lend support to those efforts.

Youth & Family Services, $20,000

In an effort to reach under-performing adolescents in school, members of the Rapid City Alliance for Early Adolescence representing out-of-school time service providers and Rapid City Area Schools began investigating social emotional learning and aligning curriculum between the schools and out-of-school time providers. This grant award will support broadening understanding of social emotional learning among all middle school youth service providers in Rapid City.

