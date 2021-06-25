Black Hills artists' work acquired for state collection

The South Dakota Arts Council announced the addition of 13 new artworks to the state art collection and Art for State Buildings program. The works of four Black Hills artists are among the new acquisitions for the state art collection:

-- Deborah Mitchell, Rapid City; "Moonlight in the Garden" triptych, monotype chine colle print

-- Wade Patton, Rapid City; "Roaming," oil pastel on canvas

-- Molina Parker, Hermosa; "Bird Song," Czech and French glass beads, brain tanned leather, sterling silver chain

-- Bonnie Halsey-Dutton, Spearfish; "Spearfish Canyon," watercolor on paper

All the new pieces in the state art collection were purchased from a dozen South Dakota artists, who were selected from a pool of 54 applicants statewide. The artworks will be installed for public display in July.

“We were thrilled that so many talented South Dakota artists answered the call to provide art, giving us the opportunity to support their small businesses,” said Patrick Baker, SDAC executive director. “The variety of artwork is impressive, and I hope people will visit to see the collection in person and fully appreciate the depth of talent represented.”

The Art for State Buildings program was created in 2008 for the purpose of showcasing the work of talented South Dakota artists and to build a permanent state art collection for display in publicly accessible areas of state government buildings in the capital city. A full list of the Art for State Buildings collection and locations is available at artscouncil.sd.us.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0