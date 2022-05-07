Black Hills athletes take home 7 first-place medals on final day of Dakota Relays

SIOUX FALLS — Black Hills area athletes strutted their track and field prowess on Saturday capturing seven individual titles on the final day of the 97th annual Howard Wood Dakota Relays.

Area school athletes were particularly dominant in field events on Saturday, winning four of the six events on the docket, then adding three track titles, among them a win in the 1600-meter run by Rapid City Stevens’ record-setter Simeon Birnbaum.

Custer and Spearfish each produced two winners on Saturday. Wildcats senior Kellyn Kortemeyer won the girls discuss and junior Blake Boyster followed up his win in Friday’s boys special 200 with another come-from-behind effort to win the 400.

Other area winners in Saturday’s afternoon session included Douglas junior Jason Maciejczak in boys discuss (175 feet, 8 inches), and Rapid City Central senior Matayah Yellow Mule in the triple jump (37 feet, 5.25 inches).

Yellow Mule added another win as well, this time off the athletic field, as the Cobblers senior was selected as one of the three 2022 Howard Wood Gold Medal Scholarship winners.

For Custer’s Kellyn Kortemeyer, her win in the discus, a new school record with a toss of 150 feet, 11 inches, erased some of the disappointment of a second-place finish in Friday’s shot put competition.

“It feels really, really good to win and get a school record at Howard Wood,” said Kortemeyer, a University of Nebraska commit. “That was my only goal this year, was to get a school record, and every PR I had didn’t break the record so it feels good to do it here. I knew I could do it before, but now it’s definite that I can do it. I’ve been coming here since eighth grade and this is the last time I will be here, so it’s a good wrap-up.”

On a day when a blustery wind out of the southeast gusted to 25 mph, Kortemeyer was perhaps one of the few athletes favorably inclined to the conditions.

“It was very fierce and came in gusts, and sometimes you had to wait in the ring a little bit to let it die down,” Kortemeyer said. “Wind can be good if it’s the right wind, and for me it was perfect. I’m a right-handed thrower, and coming from that direction when I throw, it just takes off.”

Spartan winners included sophomore Brayden Delahoyde in boys high jump (6 feet, 6 inches) and junior Jaden Guthmiller in the sprinter’s delight, the 100-meter dash.

For Guthmiller, nipped in the final meters of Saturday’s boys special 200, a tailing wind proved helpful as well. Slow out of the blocks and trailing for much of the race, a strong push in the final 10 meters proved decisive.

“The wind really helped and was a big part of what happened for me,” Guthmiller said. “My start wasn’t too strong, and having the wind behind definitely helped. I just tried to stay loose and finish the race, and finally, probably about 90 meters from the finish line, I was able to draw even and close it out.”

For Stevens junior Simeon Birnbaum, fresh off a state record in 3200 on Friday night, the wind played a part as well.

In a rather different manner.

“My legs were pretty shot today. I took an ice bath last night and tried to relax but I didn’t get the best of sleep with the adrenalin, and sleeping in hotels and stuff. I was tired, but I was confident I could chill out today.,” Birnbaum said. “And with the wind, there wasn’t any need to worry about time since I knew I wasn’t going to beat my time I ran in California.”

With that thought predominating, and none of his competitors willing to challenge by setting the pace, the event turned into a tactical race.

“I love a tactical race. It’s so easy to think running is super boring, but when you can use tactics, slow things down, speed things up, it’s competitive and fun to watch and run,” Birnbaum said of his 4:27.56 winning effort. “No one would take the lead from me. It was probably one of the most fun races I’ve run. My plan after the first lap was to keep slowing it down until somebody takes the lead.”

Iowa state champ Gabe Nash (Sioux City North) was that man taking the lead in the second lap and holding the advantage until the final lap when Birnbaum completed a 2:03 final 800 meters to close out the victory.

“I knew Nash would be the guy to beat today,” Birnbaum said. “And what he likes to do is to take the lead and then hold the inside and never let anybody pass him, and my plan was to take the lead in the last 400 and hold on, and I was comfortable I would be able to execute it.”

In the girls 1600, Sioux Falls O’Gorman's Alea Hardie established a new Howard Wood meet record with a 4:53.6 clocking.

In other events, a pair of Rapid City Stevens’ hurdlers turned in solid performances in the girls 100 hurdles, placing second and third behind CeCe Deebom, the event winner and all-time North Dakota record setter. Deebom skimmed the hurdles in 14.47. Raiders senior BayLee Van Zee finished second (15.29) and junior Claire Fierro finished third (15.34).

Deebom followed up minutes later by winning the 100, one of four gold medals the Fargo Davies junior earned over the weekend, including anchoring a couple of relay victories.

Erin Palmer (Bismarck Century), winner of Friday night’s special 800, doubled up on Saturday with a win in the girls 400 in a time of 57 seconds flat. Berkeley Engelland, a Mt. Vernon/Plankinton sophomore who was a runner-up in the special 800, finished second (57.24).

In the relay events, Chester Area (Class B), Sioux Falls Christian (Class A) and Fargo Davies and Brandon Valley (Class AA) were the big winners.

Chester area won five relays (three boys, two girls), Sioux Falls Christian dominated the Class A competition winning nine of the ten relays contested. And in Class AA, the Fargo Davies and Brando Valley girls each won two relays.

