Black Hills attractions starting to reopen to the public

Tourist attractions in the Black Hills are reopening — complete with new safety measures — and are already greeting visitors excited for some recreation.
Crazy Horse Memorial
Crazy Horse Memorial and its Indian Museum of North America fully reopened all its buildings Monday. The memorial will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday. Starting Friday, the memorial begin its nightly laser light show and will be open until 30 minutes after light show.
“This morning, we opened at 8 and the first car was here at 8:04,” said Jadwiga Ziolkowski, one of the CEOs of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation, said Monday. “A lot of families are out and about right now. You see groups of six or eight people traveling together and seeing something different, and we’re glad to be part of it.”
Ziolkowski said the memorial has put safety measures in place. All staff who work with the public are wearing face masks or shields. Door handles are being wiped down regularly, and in the theater after film viewings, crews wash down chairs.
“We are doing everything we can. We are following CDC guidelines and it seems to be going well,” Ziolkowski said.
One event that will not go on as usual is the 35th annual Spring Volksmarch, which was scheduled for June 6-7 at Crazy Horse Memorial. The volksmarch has previously attracted as many as 15,000 participants, according to crazyhorsememorial.org. The Black Hills Volkssport Association and Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation cancelled that volksmarch because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They hope to hold the fall Volksmarch, which is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 26-27.
Rush Mountain Adventure Park
Rush Mountain Adventure Park, home of Rushmore Cave, will reopen on Thursday after being closed since mid-March because of COVID-19. The park, located between Hermosa and Keystone on Highway 40, is reopening its cave tours, mountain coaster, two-seated Zipride, 7D Dark Ride, gemstone mining and snack bar. The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The park’s Wingwalker Challenge Course and Sky Tykes Course three-level ropes, balance, and agility structure will remain closed until further notice.
“We are excited to resume daily operations with our new health and safety procedures in place and to offer families, after months of being cooped up inside, the opportunity to get out and have some fun,” owner and general manager Tom Hagen said in a news release. “While the outdoor attractions at Rush Mountain are naturally spaced apart, new procedures have been added to address potential concerns regarding COVID-19.”
Rush Mountain Adventure Park staff, with guidance from health officials and best practices in the industry, have spent considerable time planning and preparing for the safe return of visitors, co-owner Ross Johnson said.
New safety procedures limit the total number of people on the property at any one time and change lines to allow for social distancing. All staff will wear personal protective equipment. The park is reducing the number of people on cave tours and will require all participants to wear masks during cave tours. The park also its reducing capacity limits for indoor spaces, retail and food areas.
The park has added hand sanitizer stations. On all rides, high-touch surfaces will be cleaned between each guest and high-touch surfaces will be cleaning and sanitized more frequently throughout the park.
Johnson said season passes have been selling since January.
“Individual ticket sales are kicking up right now,” he said. “People are wanting to get out and do things, so we want to make it as safe as possible.”
Because of limited capacity, the park has introduced two-hour wristbands — in place of its previous all-day wristbands — so more people can safely use the park, Johnson said.
Johnson said the park is following safety standards used by other amusement and adventure parks. More information about COVID-19 guidelines will be posted this week at RushMtn.com.
Rushmore Tramway Adventures
Rushmore Tramway Adventures in Keystone opened its aerial adventure park, its 800-foot zipline, its pinnacle zip tour, tubing hill, chairlift and Alpine slide on May 16-17. Starting Thursday, the attraction will be open daily for the summer; hours vary. All attractions that require the use of a harness are closed.
All guests will need to wear face masks. Each guest will be screened before entering the park, according to COVID-19 safety guidelines posted at rushmoretramwayadventures.com. The park will put measures in place to enforce social distancing.
All employees will have their temperatures checked daily and will be required to wear face masks. The park also has implemented extra safety measures such as requiring staff to wash their hands more often, providing gloves and hand sanitizer to employees, and cleaning and sanitizing high-touch surfaces more frequently.
State Railroad Museum
The South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City will open to the public on June 1. Through May 22, it is open for limited times for small group “Choo Choo Sneak Preview” tours, which are by reservation only.
“To minimize the risk to staff, volunteers and visitors, we have implemented the procedures based on CDC guidelines and practices recommended by the Heritage Rail Alliance,” museum President Rick Mills said in a news release.
When the museum opens in June, a maximum of 25 visitors will be allowed inside at any given time. Entrance and exit lines and floor markings have been put in place to aid in social distancing. Staff and volunteers will wear masks, practice social distancing, sanitize the museum daily and complete Mayo Clinic self-assessments, Mills said. Credit card machines will be sanitized after each use.
Visitors will be required to wear masks. The museum will sell masks for those who need them and provide hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes. A plexiglas screen has been installed at the admissions counter. When groups visit, the museum asks that a single member from a group come to the admissions counter.
Benches in the museum, the telegraph key, the model train “on” switch and bell are being sanitized after each use. The museum is limiting access to the caboose, is sanitizing hand rails after each use, and is limiting visitor access to the caboose. The museum’s restrooms and library are closed. For museum hours and more information, go to sdrm.shop/.
