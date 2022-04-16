Black Hills author urges slower lifestyle in new book

In a world full of noise, pressure and stress, Merissa Alink’s new book urges people to slow down.

“Living Slower: Simple Ideas to Eliminate Excess and Make Time for What Matters” was released Tuesday. Alink, her husband and their three children live in the Southern Hills. She writes the blog Little House Living, and the couple owns and operates Black Hills Bulk Foods. Alink and her family live the message she shares in her book – it’s possible to design a lifestyle that fits you and your family.

“We can get so caught up in the day to day and all of the things that are going on,” Alink said. “There’s so many things to do and to choose from. It’s deciding what is the most important, and sometimes it’s hard to break through all of the noise of what is going on in the world and what we should do and what we need to do for our family and ourselves.”

In “Living Slower,” Alink addresses topics such as decluttering, planning meals, creating routines, using technology and media, planning family time and more.

“The pandemic changed a lot of people’s outlook. … It caused a lot of people to re-evaluate their lives, so we felt like it was a good time to get this book out there to show people who maybe did slow things down that it’s OK to do that, and you can continue to do that when this season is over,” Alink said.

Her book addresses some of her blog readers’ frequently asked questions. The question Alink said she’s asked most is how to get started.

“I always wanted to write something to answer that question more in-depth. The book covers our family’s personal journey to living a slower lifestyle as well as how that came to be for us, and showing others how they can start that as well,” Alink said.

“I do hope this book is an encouragement and inspiration to others. I know sometimes if someone doesn’t tell you it’s OK, you’re not sure about doing it. I hope this book is that permission slip to say it’s OK to live this lifestyle and do things that are important to you and important to your family,” Alink said.

Another often-asked question Alink receives is how to make lifestyle changes when one spouse wants to and the other doesn’t.

“The advice I give is you can personally start living slower and making changes and leading by example and showing how (those changes) could benefit your family’s life,” she said.

“Living Slower” also includes family-friendly and allergy-friendly recipes. Alink eats a gluten-free diet, and she and her children have extensive food allergies.

Learning to adapt to gluten and allergy issues was traumatic, Alink said. The Alinks' Black Hills Bulk Foods business sells a lot of the types of foods their family eats – meats, fruits and vegetables, plus other products such as eggs, nuts, honey and baked goods.

“Not everything we sell is gluten free, but we try to keep everything as clean as we can so people who do have allergies can be informed about what we sell,” Alink said. “We do try to sell organic when it’s possible (or) we try to make sure it’s really clean. Our bacon has no sugar or nitrates (for example). We ride that middle between conventional and organic so it’s a better product for a cheaper price.”

The Alinks started their business because they saw a need for affordable whole foods and bulk foods in the Black Hills, especially in smaller communities. The business uses suppliers from surrounding states such as Iowa and Colorado, as well as local suppliers when possible.

Self-employment is one choice the couple made that helps them maintain the slower lifestyle they desire, Alink said.

“We wanted to be able to set our own schedule and have more time to do other things. One of the things that’s important to our family is hospitality and fellowship. In order for us to have more time for that, we have to make sure our work time is (scheduled) at a certain time,” she said. “We’re looking to try to support our family and pay the bills. Time is more important to us than all kinds of money.”

The Alinks’ three children are all younger than 10, and the demands Alink said society puts on families can lead to excessive busyness. That's one of the topics her book addresses. Living slower can create more family time the Alinks and many Little House Living blog readers crave.

“There’s so much pressure on everybody, especially moms, to live a certain way and to do so many different things. We feel guilty because there’s no possible way to do all of those things, and there’s so much of that going on that it creates an uncomfortable living space at home,” Alink said.

“One of the big things is not feeling like your kids are successful if you don’t do all the extracurricular activities, all the extra classes, all the extra sports – anything and everything kids can be involved in. It gets overwhelming to figure out which things are best for your family and your kids,” she said. “I think there’s a desire to get that pressure off (parents’ shoulders). They can raise their kids the way they want to and in a way that’s beneficial for their family.”

'Living Slower" is Alink's second book. She's also the author of “Little House Living: The Make-Your-Own Guide to a Frugal, Simple, and Self-Sufficient Life,” a book of recipes for foods and household products such as shampoo.

“Living Slower” is available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Baker Book House. For more information about Alink’s blog, go to littlehouseliving.com. For more information about Black Hills Bulk Foods, go to blackhillsbulkfoods.com.

