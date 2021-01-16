Black Hills becoming a top destination for out-of-state residents

Laurie has happy memories of a family vacation to the Black Hills when she was a child. Business trips to the area in adulthood further fueled her fondness for the region.

“I convinced my husband in 2019 to come out here for a vacation. He loves the mountains. He loves outdoors stuff, and we had been talking about where we want to live when we retire. We came out here for a week,” Laurie said. “We really enjoyed our time out here and we said we could definitely make a life out here.”

When COVID-19 hit and Laurie’s client meetings were cancelled, “it seemed like a perfect time to pull up stakes,” Laurie said.

Since Laurie works from home and will be traveling to clients more when the pandemic eases, they opted for a new house minutes from Rapid City Regional Airport.

“We think we're really going to like it here," Laurie said. "We come from a place where people are pretty intense and everyone is in their own little world. Everyone makes eye contact and everyone says hello here, and it’s a very friendly feeling and we really enjoy that."

In her State of the State address, Noem vowed to build on the momentum and interest South Dakota is attracting. The South Dakota Department of Tourism will work on a new strategic plan in 2021 “to guide its overall efforts for the next several years to take advantage of the huge amount of interest we’ve received,” Noem said.

