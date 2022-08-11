Black Hills Boys Soccer Preview

Please note: Missing schools are due to a lack of coaches responding to preseason questionnaires

Belle Fourche

Head coach: Lucas Trimble, 2nd year

2021 record/result: 7-8-0, lost in Class A semifinals

Returning starters: Bayden Carbajal (senior defender), Anthony Staley (senior defender), Ethan Staley (junior midfielder), Cody Foos (junior defender), Drake Sutter (sophomore forward), Isaac Voyles (sophomore midfielder), Darian Pesika (sophomore midfielder), Griffen Biehl (freshman midfielder), Josh Brill (freshman goalkeeper)

Key newcomers: Keegan Walker (eighth grade goalkeeper), Logan Willert (eighth grade defender), Billy Bryan (freshman midfielder)

Coach Comments: "Our expectations as a team are to put in 100% effort at every training session and match. The biggest challenge we face this year is depth of our squad as well as tough competition in the A boys division. I am really looking forward to seeing some of our younger boys get in a lot of minutes this season. I believe getting in lots of minutes early on helps develop confident players when they get older."

Hot Springs (co-ed team)

Head coach: Bob Preuss, 3rd season

2021 record/result: 0-8, missed Class A playoffs

Returning starters: Izzy Gilbertson (eighth grade goalkeeper), Draven Walker (eighth grade defender), Ian Clyde (freshman defender), Winston Preuss (defender), Carol Trujillo (junior defender), Mark Bestwina (freshman midfielder), Luke Haertel (junior midfielder), Maggie Preuss (midfielder), Ethan Nowak (sophomore forward), Micah Burchfield (junior forward)

Key newcomers: Kayden Mathis (senior midfielder), Kiera Allen (junior midfielder)

Coach comments: "We've been a very young co-ed team these last two years. The players have all understood our team's composition and the challenges we've faced playing against boys teams made up of upperclassmen. We've been building on fundamentals and the technical and tactical sides of the game, trying to lay the foundations so when the team's age is more commensurate with the opponents that we face, hoping we have more experience from being starters at such young ages. This year we are hoping that pays off and we see there are some games that if we play to our potential, and maybe catch a few breaks, that we can hopefully get a few in the win column. And if that happens, maybe we can look to be in the discussion for one of the playoff spots if the right results can go in our favor.

Rapid City Central

Head coach: Joe Sabrowski, 17th season

2021 record/result: 4-7-1, lost in Class AA quarterfinals

Returning starters: Conner Warren (junior goalkeeper), Clayton Kepler (junior defender), Jacari Morrell (senior defender), Christian Green (junior defender), Riley Roe (senior midfielder), Cedric Munoz (senior midfielder), Caleb Hower (senior forward)

Key newcomers: Kael LeBeau (junior forward/defender), Griffith Houchin (junior forward)

Coach comments: "Last year we lost some games we should have been able to win. Last year the boys played their best soccer as we entered postseason. We were dangerous and almost pulled off an upset in Yankton, and they eventually won the title. We see the same teams we did last year. August is challenging as we'll see four Sioux Falls teams all back-to-back. Then in September we see Stevens twice and Spearfish once. All tough character-building matches. Expectation is to compete to win every game, finish the year strong and healthy, and play our best soccer as we enter postseason. Should be another exciting season."

Rapid City Stevens

Head coach: Jeff Fierro, 4th season

2021 record/result: 10-2-0, lost in Class AA semifinals

Returning starters: Keegan Blaha (senior defender), Ryan Gaughan (senior forward/midfielder), Seth Schuelke (senior defender), Sam Tschetter (senior forward), Zack Williams (senior forward)

Key newcomers: Shawn Bauer (senior goalkeeper), Luther Busching (junior midfielder), Zander Freeland (senior midfielder), Tanner Ward (senior defender)

Coach comments: "We start the season with some tough competition. We play Brookings, Watertown and all of the Sioux Falls public schools in our first three weeks of competition. We will have played six games before school starts on Aug. 30. Playing Rapid City Central twice later in the year is always a challenge because they always have some skilled players. Ending the regular season with Spearfish has been stressful because they are well-coached, and the outcome is usually consequential. We always hope to be a team of significance with a strong run at a state title. The players are committed to working every day to improve and put forth their best efforts. We know that there are a lot of other determined teams out there doing the same. They put in a lot of time and energy toward achieving their goals too. At the end of the season, we want to have learned some things about life, made some lifelong friendships, and tried to be as good as possible at the game of soccer."

Sturgis Brown

Head coach: Tyler Louder, 8th season

2021 record/result: 4-9-1, missed Class AA playoffs

Returning starters: Karsen Berndt (junior defender), Talan Kullborn (junior midfielder), Dash Shuster (junior midfielder), Christian Lemke (sophomore goalkeeper), Carsen Wolter (sophomore forward), Ty Ferguson (sophomore defender)

Key newcomers: Caleb Allen (sophomore midfielder), Taylor Colunga (freshman forward)

Coach comments: "We look to continue our rebrand, if you will. We have lost 24 players to our program over the past two years, so being on the younger side we will need the team to step up and identify themselves as leaders both on and off the field. We are a very well-conditioned team from top to bottom and will go head-to-head with any team in healthy competition. For the first time in my eight years as head coach, our season will start a week earlier and end a week later than normal to allow for more recovery time in-season. This team will undoubtedly start the season out as underdogs, however we will look to provide each opponent their most difficult challenge in each contest this season."