Black Hills Class A Wrestling Preview: Stevens set for another championship-contending season

High School wrestling in South Dakota featured a number of rather significant occurrences last season. Brandon Valley claimed the Class A state title at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center (now called The Monument) for the first such achievement by a Sioux Falls area school since SF Washington did so in 1972. And, perhaps most notably, girls wrestling became a South Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned sport in a year when a degree of normalcy partially returned following a COVID-plagued season the previous year.

A continuation of all three elements is likely in the 2021-22 season (the uncertainties of COVID a possible exception) as Brandon Valley is heavily favored in Class A heading into the new campaign, and girls wrestling should continue to flourish with the adaption of new SDHSAA guidelines.

Brandon Valley’s spot atop the Class A podium appears secure as this year’s Lynx squad is virtually a mirror image of last year’s state championship team.

“We are excited with the group that we have here,” Brandon Valley coach Derek Outland said. “We have a group of really solid returners, and we are going to be competitive from top to bottom in all weight classes. I don’t think we have any holes to fill so our main concern will be to make sure we stay healthy.”

As to his team’s ending a long draught by Sioux Falls area schools in the sport, Outland pointed out that the school’s recent successes in other sports have contributed to a winning culture in the wrestling room as well.

“I think that is definitely a part of it,” he said. “We have great academics, great athletics, great activities and I think we do have a high standard for everything that goes on here and that has rubbed off on the wrestling program.”

Rapid City Stevens saw a two-year run as Class A State champs snapped last season as the Raiders finished second to Brandon Valley. Pre-season prognosticators are of the collective mindset that a similar outcome is on tap this season, though perhaps a veteran, senior-laden Raiders squad will defy the pre-season predictions.

“We are going to have to get better as Brandon has a slug of finalists returning, including six or seven kids who could be state champs,” Raiders coach Travis King said. “But we will put our system in play, let the kids develop and I think we have a top-three team. I lost seven of my kids to graduation, but nine returning starters are returning, including seven state place winners. Pierre is right there and Watertown and Sturgis and us kind of setting on that second shelf.”

Notable returners for Stevens include returning state champions seniors Logan Graff (37-0) at 120 pounds and Riley Benson (29-2) at 152. Other state placers include seniors Jack Schoenhard (113, 36-2), Jacob McCormick (132, 27-16), Bryan Roselles (30-13) and juniors Corter Doney (138, 19-11) and Evan Eckholm (106, 23-12). Returning state qualifiers looking to earn a spot on the podium include Kadin Nelson, Caleb Richter, Tanner VanScoy and Colton Lauen.

“I have 15 or so seniors this year so thank goodness our sport is non-cut since I’ve got a second squad that’s probably top 12 in the state. I have state place winners that might not even make the team,” King said. “We have some holes and have to put seven new kids into the lineup but they aren’t always necessarily new because last year our JV won a couple of tournaments and are the real deal.”

RAPID CITY CENTRAL COBBLERS

Head Coach – Lance Pearson (20th season)

State placement last season – 11th

Returners – State place winners junior Graydon Bakke (7th, 160, 28-15), sophomore Logan Brown (7th, 113, 24-23), and Landin Winter (7th, 170, 23-12). State qualifiers returning include junior Jaxon Morrison, sophomore Zach Soderlin, junior Jagar McCarthy.

Coach’s Comments – “We were fairly young last year and we are going to be kind of the same or even younger this year. Leadership will come down to the guys who have had some success and know what the season entails. That starts with our last year’s place winners, Graydon Bakke, Landin Winter and Logan Brown. We are going to have a couple of spots where we will be really inexperienced, but the kids we have in there are really coachable and hard workers. Stevens is really going to be loaded, and if Brandon Valley didn’t have what they have this year, Stevens would be running away with it. Brandon only graduated one kid off their championship team and they get a couple back from injury that were high level not just in the state but nationally so they are head and shoulders above everybody.”

BELLE FOURCHE BRONCS

Head Coach – Bill Abell (9th season)

State placement last season – DNP

Returners – Five state qualifiers (Riley Dighton, Thomas McCoy, Gunnar Geib, Cade Bickerdyke, Brooks Clooten, and Logan Tyndall, Cayden Wolfe and Levi Melanson returning from injury.

Coach’s Comments – “This year’s focus is to finish our last match to our true potential, building off of last year’s devastating state meet. Our kids seem dialed in, they are putting in the work, are focused in practice and seem excited for the upcoming season. I look forward to what this year is going to bring with it.”

DOUGLAS PATRIOTS

Head Coach – Dale Daugherty (1st season)

State Placement last season – 29th

Returners – State qualifiers returning include senior Payton Dewitt, junior Morgan Sandall and freshmen Kale Crowser and Aidan Russell. Others to watch include junior Logan Huber and freshmen Ian Fleming and Casen Tibbetts.

Coach’s Comments – “I think that we are going to have a good season. We are going to continue to build on our wrestling experience. Overall, we are a young team, but many of these younger kids have had that chance to get valuable mat time over the last couple years. We will look to our upperclassman for leadership and continue to grow and develop as a team.”

SPEARFISH SPARTANS

Head Coach – John Bokker (6th season)

State placement last season – 18th

Returners – State qualifiers Oakley Blakeman, John Jeffrey, Aiden Kracht, Mason Schlup plus 9 other letter winners.

Coach’s Comments – “We have 13 returning letter winners and no returning state placers from last year for the boys. Seniors Oakely Blakeman and Clay Donovan have been state placers their sophomore years. Out of our fourteen starters, eleven are 8th graders, freshmen or sophomores. We are young, but we have some great veterans that will lead the way.”

STURIS BROWN SCOOPERS

Head Coach – Mike Abell (6th season)

State Placement last season – 6th

Returners – State champion junior Reese Jacobs (170, 33-0) plus state placers seniors Perry Ketelsen (6th, 138, 14-10), Kaden Olson (3rd, 132, 31-3) and juniors Korbin Osborn (6th, 106 20-17,) and Maverick Simons (8th, 120, 26-11). State qualifiers include senior Buck Fickbohm and sophomores Beau Peters and Aiden Werlinger.

Coach’s Comments – “Every year since I’ve been here, we’ve been trying to get the numbers back to get more competition in the room, and we’ve been able to do that. I think we have 47 in the room right now. We have quite a few big guys and a ton of little guys. The middle of our lineup is where we probably lost the most and will be the greenest as far as experience goes. We have a lot of returning kids, and think we have a lot of them who can make some noise at the state tournament.”

