Black Hills Class B Wrestling Preview: Familiar Philip squad hopes to improve on 3rd place finish at State

The script will likely be little changed in Class B with Canton strongly favored to earn a fifth consecutive state title. Potentially standing in the way of that C-Hawk achievement will be a strong Philip Area Badlands Brawler squad (third last year), and perennially strong Winner (second).

As for girls wrestling, a more structured format including a one-class system and team trophies handed out for the first time should help to grow the sport and spark increased participation.

The 2021-22 season kicks off this weekend with various dual and tournament competitions. For many Black Hills area teams, next weekend’s annual Rapid City Invite will kick off the season.

Here follows a look at Black Hills area Class B teams and expectations.

After a third place finish at the 2021 Class B state wrestling tournament in Rapid City, the Philip Area Badlands Brawlers are hoping to climb a couple of podium rungs higher when team trophies are handed out at the Sanford Center in Sioux Falls on Feb. 26, 2022.

And while this year’s squad — a cooperative effort including Philip, Wall and Kadoka High Schools — will look quite familiar on the mat with the return of seven state placers, including two state champions. Long-time coach Matt Donnelly stepped down at the end of last season.

“We are pretty excited at our prospects, but a little bit nervous not having Matt Donnelly in the room. Matt coached the team for 26 years and will certainly be missed,” new head coach Luke Weber said. “Fortunately for us, he has left us a great foundation and a good routine to follow and use to help guide us through this year.”

Jared Webster’s Custer squad should make some noise in Region 4B as well as the Wildcats strive to bounce back from what was in effect a 2020-21 rebuilding season.

Philip Area Badland Brawlers

Head Coach – Luke Weber (1st season)

State placement last season – 3rd

Returners – Two state champions, Burk Blasius (160, 33-1) and McCoy Peterson (152, 26-1) and five state placers Blair (5th, 145, 23-5) & Jace (3rd, 113, 26-13) Blasius, Kip Cordes (3rd, 106, 31-4), Ryker Peterson (6th, 120, 25-11), and Thane Simons (6th, 132, 30-9).

Coach’s Comments – “I don’t think third or better is unrealistic this year. My expectation would be to build off what we did last year, stay healthy and keep being the family that we are in and outside of our room. If you have proof of success all around you in the room with the banners and the state champions it’s much easier to keep up the interest and enthusiasm in the room.”

CUSTER WILDCATS

Head Coach – Jared Webster (12th season)

State Placement last season – 20th

Returners – Three state place winners return, Parker Noem (8th, 160, 26-9), Trayton Weiss (8th, 106, 32-12), Landon Woodward (8th, 120, 26-17) as well as state qualifiers Ryder Bailey, Johnathan Lewis, Leighton Sander, Zayne Severyn, and Pierce Sword.

Coach’s Comments – “Our numbers are great. We have always been around the twenty plus mark and that’s good for a small town. Once we get down to weight and get the kids in the right spots, we should have a solid team and just have to stay healthy. We are hoping to be up toward the top again this year and we have the kids who can do it. We are young but the kids have put in the time and are stepping up. They are veterans but they are young. We are very excited and our goals are way up there so that is good.”

BENNETT COUNTY WARRIORS

Head Coach – Clint Neville (second season)

State placement last season – 38th

Returners – Letter-winners Neil Hick, Gavin Risse (state qualifier), Tyce Gropper, Talon Krolikowski, Ethan Harris, Ty Allen (state qualifier), Elijah Johnson.

Coach’s Comments- “We are a very young team and have an outstanding sixth grade class coming up. We are building towards the future and it is looking good.”

LEAD-DEADWOOD GOLDIGGERS

HEAD COACH – Oliver Renner (1st season)

State placement last season – 29th

Returners – Letter winners Tristan Fierbach, Luke Harris, Isaac Foster, Miles Renner, Ethan Hess. Others include Drew Janke, Tanner Millard, Cruz Mollman.

Coach’s Comments – “We're a really young team, one senior, one junior and the rest freshman or sophomore. We have lots of experience for such a young team. (We’re) really excited to watch the growth through the first few matches/tournaments. I think we will be doing really well for the number of underclassmen we have. (We’re) super excited to watch our success grow.

FAITH LONGHORNS

Head Coach – Martie Haines (4th season)

State placement last season – DNP

Returning letter winners – None

Coach’s Comments – “We have but two grapplers out this year, eighth graders Roy Antrim and Cooper Mackaben. With that, the season will focus on skill development and building toward success in the future. We will see how the season progresses and how much success they have, and will then decide where to compete at the State level.”

HOT SPRINGS BISON

Head Coach – Ray Ringstmeyer (11th season)

State placement last season – 14th

Returners - Letter winners include Chaney Klippenstein (sat out last year for COVID reasons), Jonathan Pellicotte, Remington Allen, Xavier Wright, Keaton Bissonnette (state qualifier), Caleb Rickenbach (state 3rd at 170), Dylan Webb, Dawson Kleppe. Keaton B was a state qualifier and Caleb R place 3rd at state last year. Newcomer Micah Burchfield bears watching as well.

Coach’s Comments – “We will struggle in duals with so many open weights, but we should score well in tournaments with the quality of kids we have. We’ll see after Christmas how many middle schoolers move up with us as there are some talented seventh and eighth graders doing well in their events this fall.”

ST. THOMAS MORE CAVALIERS

Head Coach – Nick Durham (14th season)

State Placement last season – DNP

Returners - Tyson Durham returning as a state qualifier as do lettermen Weston Edwards, Christopher Cronin, Bode Jankord. Others to watch include newcomers John Aberle and Kaden Peterson, Daniel Stone and Christopher Cronin.

Coach’s Comments – “We have no seniors this year, but a good group of middle school kids that will get some varsity time this year and learn a ton. My expectation this year is to go out and work hard, improve, and by the end of the season, shock some people.”

NEWELL IRRIGATORS

Head Coach – Dylan VanDerBoom (2nd season)

State placement last season – 23rd

Returners - Returning letter winners include senior Chase VanDerBoom, a state qualifier, and sophomore Charlie Clements. Newcomers to watch include Chase Johnston, Colton Niles, and Gavin Tesch.

Coach’s Comments – “My expectations for the season are for every wrestler to learn something each time they step on the mat, to show good sportsmanship, and to always be competitive in practice or during a match.”

