Black Hills Community Theatre artistic director resigns for job in New York

Black Hills Community Theatre Artistic Director Zach Curtis has been hired as producing artistic director of the Chenango River Theatre in Greene, New York. He will remain with BHCT through the 2020-21 season and begin his new job in the summer of 2021.

BHCT is forming a search committee and will start a national search for Curtis’ replacement in the coming months. The search committee will release job qualifications and application procedures in January.

Curtis is replacing Chenango River Theatre’s founding Artistic Director Bill Lelbach, who is retiring in October. Chenango River Theatre is a professional equity theater in upstate New York that opened in 2007.

Curtis has been BHCT's artistic director since March 2017. He has directed a dozen productions, including "Gypsy," "Fezziwig’s Feast," "Noises Off" and "Book of Days." He also acted in numerous shows, including starring roles in "Annie" (Oliver Warbucks), "Fezziwig’s Feast" (Ebenezer Scrooge) and the title role in "Macbeth."

In addition, Curtis’ extensive work at BHCT included scenic and property design, fight choreography and scenic painting. Curtis starred in "War Golems," a one-man show for Veterans Day.

"Zach brought so many skills and such a great artistic vision to BHCT these past years. Everyone is going to miss him greatly, but we wish him well with this new extraordinary opportunity. We’re also grateful for his contributions to our community. Zach has made an indelible mark on Rapid City theater," said BHCT Executive Director Nick Johnson.

