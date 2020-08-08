Black Hills Energy project upgrading downtown Rapid City

Black Hills Energy has completed the first phase of a multi-year project that is upgrading aging electrical infrastructure in downtown Rapid City.
Phase two of the distribution conversion project is slated to start later in August, said Mike Pogany, director of operations for Black Hills Energy.
“Our system downtown performs well, but we recognized sections need to be upgraded,” he said. “The intent is to assess and develop a replacement plan. It’s also to convert the system from an older electric build to our current standard.”
The project targets strategic areas in and around downtown Rapid City to eliminate older infrastructure, enhance reliability and move power lines underground when possible, Pogany said. Underground power lines hold up better to the rigors of South Dakota’s climate, and fewer overhead power lines will improve the overall aesthetic of downtown.
The project will improve electric reliability for existing and future customers.
The construction work will mostly occur in alleys downtown, he said. The first phase, finished earlier this summer, focused on Fifth Street to Fourth Street and St. Joseph Street to Kansas City Street. The next phase, beginning later this month, will work on Eighth Street to Sixth Street and St. Joseph Street to Kansas City Street.
Black Hills Energy will coordinate with business owners to minimize disruption to electrical service as much as possible, Pogany said.
Phases of the project are scheduled through 2025, according to a fact sheet from Black Hills Energy. The phases are:
- 2021, Phase 3: West Boulevard to Sixth Street, Main Street to St. Joseph Street
- 2022, Phase 4: Sixth Street to Second Street, Main Street to St. Joseph Street
- 2023, Phase 5: West Boulevard to Sixth Street, Omaha Street to St. Joseph Street
- 2024, Phase 6: Sixth Street to Third Street, Omaha Street to Main Street
- 2025, Phase 7: Third Street to First Street, Omaha Street to St. Joseph Street
The cost of this distribution construction project is already included in Black Hills Energy’s budget, Pogany said. Downtown customers will not likely see changes in their bills.
“This really is a great bonus for a lot of reasons. It’s preparing the infrastructure of downtown for the future,” he said. “This is a key project for supporting economic growth in our community and improving that electric reliability.”
