Black Hills Energy project upgrading downtown Rapid City

Black Hills Energy has completed the first phase of a multi-year project that is upgrading aging electrical infrastructure in downtown Rapid City.

Phase two of the distribution conversion project is slated to start later in August, said Mike Pogany, director of operations for Black Hills Energy.

“Our system downtown performs well, but we recognized sections need to be upgraded,” he said. “The intent is to assess and develop a replacement plan. It’s also to convert the system from an older electric build to our current standard.”

The project targets strategic areas in and around downtown Rapid City to eliminate older infrastructure, enhance reliability and move power lines underground when possible, Pogany said. Underground power lines hold up better to the rigors of South Dakota’s climate, and fewer overhead power lines will improve the overall aesthetic of downtown.

The project will improve electric reliability for existing and future customers.