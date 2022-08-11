 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black Hills Girls Soccer Preview

Please note: Missing schools are due to a lack of coaches responding to preseason questionnaires

Belle Fourche

Head coach: Rebekah Trimble, 1st season

2021 record/result: 1-9, missed Class A playoffs

Returning starters: Natalia Biehl (senior forward), Tori Brill (senior midfielder/forward), Aleyah Carbajal (sophomore goalie), Jessica Dudley (senior forward), Lydia Main (sophomore defender/midfielder), Jazlyn Olson (freshman forward), Alexis Pickett (freshman defender, forward), Joselyn Shockey (sophomore defender), Alexa Swaney (sophomore defender/midfielder), Kyra Vandenberg (eighth grade forward), Ava Walker (senior defender/forward)

Key newcomers: N/A

Coach comments: "The girls are a small team but they are a mighty team. The girls will find success with their chemistry, their agreed upon goals and their expectations for the season, including commitment, perseverance, and growth. The first couple weeks of the game schedule will be tough, but with their mindset, hope and drive they will fight for and find success." 

Sturgis Brown

Head coach: Adam Fitzpatrick, 9th season

2021 record/result: 5-9-1, lost in Class AA 1st round

Returning starters: Emilee Copeland (senior midfielder), Cali Ewing (senior defender), Sewer Denis (senior midfielder), Maggie Brink (senior defender), Cheylen Murphy (senior midfielder), Lilly Carlson (senior midfielder), Jenna Burk (junior forward/midfielder), Avery Marler (sophomore forward), Iris Zylstra (sophomore defender)

Key newcomers: "We have several talented eighth graders, freshmen and sophomores that we believe will significantly contribute and most certainly see varsity action." - Fitzpatrick

Coach comments: "We are optimistic about the upcoming season. We have several returning seniors...All are very athletic seasoned players that have been key members of our team over the past few seasons...We feel we will be competitive, and hope to pull off a few surprises."

Rapid City Central

Jacie Stephens

Rapid City Central sophomore Jacie Stephens (14) scores a goal in the second half of the Cobblers' win over Sioux Falls Washington on Aug. 21, 2021 at Sioux Park.

Head coach: Mark Morgan, 10th season

2021 record/result: 10-3-0, lost in Class AA quarterfinals

Returning starters: Adrianna Green (senior forward), Jada Backes (junior midfielder), Kaysie Dahl (junior midfielder), Jacie Stephens (junior midfielder)

Key newcomers: Mohrgyn Brug (junior goalkeeper), Mercy Godfrey (junior defender), Lanie Weaver (junior defender), Emma Hargens (sophomore defender), Brooklyn Young (junior defender), Laynee Godfrey (sophomore midfielder), Kiley Mellum (freshman forward)

Coach comments: "Graduating 14 seniors last year and only having one this season has us starting with a mostly new group. With so many new starters, we have a lot of work to do to get up to game-ready before our first games vs. Watertown and Brookings (this) weekend. Though we will be at a disadvantage for experience, we should be able to make up for it with speed and the tough-minded attitude and work rate of this group of starters. With the goalkeeper and entire defensive line being new, this was our first focus to assemble and work on. So far they are shaping up to look like a very solid line. The midfield is where we have the most returning experience, with two of the three having started last year. Two of the three forwards are new, but I expect them to be strong finishers."

