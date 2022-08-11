Black Hills Girls Soccer Preview

Coach comments: "The girls are a small team but they are a mighty team. The girls will find success with their chemistry, their agreed upon goals and their expectations for the season, including commitment, perseverance, and growth. The first couple weeks of the game schedule will be tough, but with their mindset, hope and drive they will fight for and find success."

Coach comments: "Graduating 14 seniors last year and only having one this season has us starting with a mostly new group. With so many new starters, we have a lot of work to do to get up to game-ready before our first games vs. Watertown and Brookings (this) weekend. Though we will be at a disadvantage for experience, we should be able to make up for it with speed and the tough-minded attitude and work rate of this group of starters. With the goalkeeper and entire defensive line being new, this was our first focus to assemble and work on. So far they are shaping up to look like a very solid line. The midfield is where we have the most returning experience, with two of the three having started last year. Two of the three forwards are new, but I expect them to be strong finishers."