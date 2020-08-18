Black Hills Heart Walk goes virtual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping more Americans at home, the American Heart Association is moving its upcoming Black Hills Heart Walk online.

On Sept. 19, starting at 9 a.m., Black Hills-area Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood. Consider activities like these:

• Take a walk outside, while following current social distancing guidelines.

• Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

• Try strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

• Create an at-home circuit workout.

Register to participate in the Black Hills Heart Walk at WestCentralSDHeartWalk.org. From there, participants can download the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. On Sept. 19, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document their activities using #SoDakHeartWalk.