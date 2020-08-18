Black Hills Heart Walk goes virtual

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping more Americans at home, the American Heart Association is moving its upcoming Black Hills Heart Walk online.
On Sept. 19, starting at 9 a.m., Black Hills-area Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood. Consider activities like these:
• Take a walk outside, while following current social distancing guidelines.
• Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.
• Try strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.
• Create an at-home circuit workout.
Register to participate in the Black Hills Heart Walk at WestCentralSDHeartWalk.org. From there, participants can download the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. On Sept. 19, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document their activities using #SoDakHeartWalk.
The Black Hills Heart Walk is the American Heart Association's premiere event for raising funds to save lives from heart disease and stroke. The Black Hills Heart Walk is a fun, meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors while raising money and encouraging physical activity.
“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Robin Albers, American Heart Association Heart Walk director. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our life-saving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”
The Black Hills Heart Walk is sponsored by Monument Health. The funds raised from the Black Hills Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!