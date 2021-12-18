Black Hills nonprofits share Christmas wish lists

Black Hills area nonprofits often rely on donations of supplies and funds that help the organizations serve and enrich their communities.

Each holiday season, the Rapid City Journal publishes a "wish list" of needs submitted by charitable nonprofit groups in the Black Hills, with the hope that the public will assist these organizations by donating items or volunteering throughout the coming year. Contact information is included with each listing.

Abbott House: Bridges Therapeutic Foster Homes

About the organization: Bridges Therapeutic Foster care provides homes for children who have experienced trauma and have no safe place to call home. The organization provides a family environment where children learn the skills they need to transition into young adulthood, and they receive emotional and educational support.

Needs: Hair scrunchies and telephone cord hair ties; arts and crafts supplies (crayons, markers, colored pencils, stamps and ink pads, stickers, construction paper, fuzzy posters, gel pens, canvases and paints); scrapbook and journaling kits; DIY craft kits; Play-Doh; Slime; bedding (tie blankets, body pillows, star quilts, Native American blankets, decorative pillows, bean bag chairs); essential oils (calming/soothing scents such as lavender or cherry); perfume and lotion in scents that are calming and soothing or cherry; make-up (lip gloss, brush sets, light-up make-up mirrors); jewelry (earrings, necklaces, rings, jewelry boxes for teens); toys and entertainment items (fidgets, sports equipment, skateboards, Rubik’s Cubes, Monopoly, Pie in the Face, Uno Attack, Sorry, Phase 10, Bounce-Off, decks of cards, Mexican dominoes, Skipbo, Yahtzee, Headbanz, Farkle, Emoji wireless Bluetooth headphones, Barbie dolls, house and clothes, Bluetooth speakers, dream catchers, Nerf guns, remote-control cars, Legos, lava lamps, current posters); gift cards (Walmart, fast food restaurants, Ulta, nail salons, Starbucks, Bath & Body Works, Maurice’s).

Where to take donations: Please contact Beth-Anne Ferley to schedule a date and location where you can drop off donations.

Adult Day Center of the Black Hills

About the organization: Adult Day Center of the Black Hills provides daytime care and activities for the elderly and disabled who live with family or caregivers. Services include personal care/hygiene, education, cognitive activities, socialization, hot meals, exercise/mobility and recreation.

Needs: Coffee; hot chocolate; root beer; vanilla ice cream; Splenda; powdered/liquid coffee creamer; cookies; individual snacks; plastic cutlery; baking goods; 7- to 10-gallon trash bags; popcorn kernels and oil; craft supplies; bird seed; paper towels, paper plates and bowls; reusable tumbler cups; batteries; alcohol prep pads and sterile gloves.

Where to take donations: 4110 Winfield St., Rapid City

Contact: Tonya Boal and Kim Holland, management@blackhillsadc.com or 605-791-0436

Black Hills Children’s Home Society

About the organization: Black Hills Children's Home Society empowers children and families to be resilient and strong through residential treatment, prevention education, foster care and adoption.

Needs: AA and AAA batteries; activity and puzzle books; arts and crafts supplies (colored pencils, markers, crayons); scrapbooking supplies; new board games and card games; Hot Wheels cars and trucks; Pop-Its; gift cards; gas cards; monetary donations; quilts (60 by 90 inches); double-thickness tied blankets (60 by 90 inches); stacking totes (18- to 39-gallon size); new athletic pants; new winter coats (girls and boys sizes small through XL, men and women sizes small through XL); water-resistant gloves and mittens.

Where to take donations: 1330 Jolly Lane, Rapid City

Contact: Abby Sharp, abby.sharp@chssd.org or 605-343-2811

Black Hills Works Foundation

About the organization: Black Hills Works supports more than 600 adults with disabilities, helping them to live life fully. We provide support in the areas of home, work, community, transportation, specialty services and arts expression. Because of community support for Black Hills Works, your neighbors, friends, volunteers and employees who have disabilities have furnished homes, supplies for their jobs, transportation and more.

Needs: Board games; arts and crafts supplies; slow cookers; nonstick pots and pans; baking pans; cooking utensils; iPad Air tablets; Lenovo Chromebook S330 laptops; 10-inch Windows 10 Fusion 5 tablets; and Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality headsets for a lending library.

Where to take donations: 3650 Range Road, Rapid City

Cornerstone Rescue Mission

About the organization: Cornerstone Rescue Mission operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide shelter, basic needs and case management for the homeless men, women and children in the Black Hills region. Cornerstone also provides meals for those in the general public who are in need.

Needs: Monetary donations are appreciated for the rising costs of food, heating, insurance, and most daily expenses.

The men's mission is in need of coats, gloves, underwear, long underwear, sweatshirts - sizes XL and larger are especially needed.

The women and children’s home is in need of underwear, women's hygiene items, cereal, paper towels, Kleenex, and children's underwear.

The kitchen is in need of creamed soups for casseroles, salad dressings, spices, fresh fruits and vegetables, items for sack lunches, eggs, and gloves for food service.

Where to take donations: Men's mission and kitchen, 30 Main St.; women’s and children’s home, 301 Fox Run Drive

Contact: Volunteer coordinator Deb Berg, dberg@cornerstonemission.org or 605-718-8712

Hay Camp Woodcarvers of Rapid City

About the organization: Hay Camp Woodcarvers is a family-oriented nonprofit club that invites experienced and novice carvers, or those who want to learn wood-carving, to join and hone their carving skills. The club has carvers who teach classes during club meetings for those interested. Members are friendly and willing to share carving tips, knowledge and advice. New members welcome. Learn a lifelong skill and create personal hand-carved items.

Needs: As a nonprofit club, Hay Camp Woodcarvers collects Family Fare grocery receipts and UPC bar codes from “Our Family” products, which can be turned for cash to offset club expenses.

Where to take donations: Receipts and UPC codes can be dropped off during club meetings at Canyon Lake Activity Center. Hay Camp Woodcarvers members also accept donations of receipts and UPC codes at the Woodcarvers display at the Central States Fair in August.

Hermosa Arts & History Association

About the organization: Hermosa Arts & History Association (HAHA) seeks to preserve local history of eastern Custer County and Hermosa; educate our youth; promote visual, written, and performing arts in Hermosa; and involve the community in all of these efforts. Things are changing fast in our county and we want to document our history and make digital copies of photos and written records for our archives.

Needs: Donated copies of photographs. Specifically, photos of Hermosa, area ranches, new housing developments, the brick Hermosa school in the 1980s, the businesses on Second Street, local dairies that have now ceased milking, local events from 100 years ago or just a few years ago, etc. HAHA also wants donated copies of brief recountings of how families settled in the area, family histories, journals and diaries, accounting ledgers, etc. HAHA is also happy to consider acquiring any historical artifacts from your family. We are a small museum with limited display space. Please contact us to see if your items could be added to our museum. We are always looking for history books and other publications.

Where to take donations: Contact HAHA to let us know what you have and for more information.

Contact: Hermosa Arts & History Association, P.O. Box 175, Hermosa, SD 57744 or Tamara Rogers of the HAHA board, HermosaArtsAndHistory@gmail.com, or go to HermosaHistory.org

Hill City Evergreen Garden Club

About the organization: Hill City Evergreen Garden Club provides educational gardening seminars, beautifies the community, hosts a local flower show and wreath-building fundraiser, supports local community projects, and provides local scholarships.

Needs: Large easel; 1-1/2-inch and 2-1/2-inch wired Christmas ribbon; 10-inch glue sticks; two large glue guns; 80 6-inch round pots that are 4 to 6 inches tall for kids’ gardening; 10 bags of dark brown mulch; five bags red mulch; potting soil and garden soil.

Where to take donations: 734 Major Lake Drive, Hill City

HOPE Center

About the organization: The HOPE Center is a drop-in day center that offers unique, crucial services for those living in poverty and without homes. The HOPE Center’s primary objective is to establish relationships with people who are disadvantaged.

Needs: Bus passes for the Rapid Transit System for many of the HOPE Center’s 200-plus daily guests who don’t have any type of transportation to get to appointments, grocery shopping, etc., or who have difficulty walking, or who need to get to the places where they’re staying; postage stamps so guests can mail documents pertaining to their vital records and information, and also to stay in communication with loved ones. HOPE Center also has a need for postage stamps for mailing business-related items.

Where to take donations: 615 Kansas City St., Rapid City, SD 57703

Contact: Executive Director Melanie Timm, melanie@hopecenterrapidcity.org or 605-716-4673

Humane Society of the Black Hills

About the organization: Humane Society of the Black Hills is an open admission shelter that provides for more than 5,000 animals each year with the help of generous donors, community support, and hundreds of volunteers.

Needs: Cat litter; cat and kitten food; Dog and Puppy Chow; canned cat food; canned dog food; dog treats; rabbit food; Timothy hay; pine rabbit bedding; dog and cat toys; heating pad; linens; vinyl gloves and bleach. See hsbh.org/wish-list/ for other needed items or to make a financial donation online.

Where to take donations: 1820 E. St. Patrick St. Rapid City. Donations can be dropped off seven days a week.

Contact: Resource Development Specialist Caitlin Ausmann, hsbhinformation@gmail.com or 605-394-4170

Mike’s Bikes Rides That Matter

About the organization: Refurbishes bikes to provide people who need a mode of transportation to get to their jobs. Provides opportunities for sweat equity and hands-on learning so adults can build and repair their own bikes. When possible, provides kids with bikes as well.

Needs: Bike locks and chains; 26-inch bike tubes; new or used bike lights; new or used bike racks for people to carry their belongings; comfortable new or used bike seats; Prestavalve adapters for putting air in tires at gas stations; volunteers willing to do weekend bike building; storage space for parts and bikes we strip to rebuild bikes; bicycles ready to donate to people in need; prayers for those who are rebuilding their lives.

Where to take donations: The HOPE Center in Rapid City between noon and 4 p.m. Thursdays, or text 605-431-8381 to arrange for pick-up of donations.

Minneluzahan Senior Citizens Center

About the organization: The center provide programs and a space where senior citizens may congregate for the enrichment of their lives.

Needs: Card tables; new bingo board and machine; a new laptop; 10-quart mixer.

Where to take donations: Minneluzahan Senior Citizens Center, 315 N. 4th St., Rapid City, SD 57701.

Contact: April Malik, msccrcdirector@gmail.com or 605-394-1887

SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy

About the organization: Provides therapeutic horseback riding (equine therapy) for people of all ages with special needs.

Needs: Push lawn mower; rider mower; gas weed eater; fuel card; portable panels; skid loader; equine vitamins; equine feeds (sweet feed, senior feed or high performance feed); postage stamps; HP 910 printer cartridges.

Where to take donations: 23325 S. Airport Road, Rapid City. Please call first so someone is available to accept the donations. 605-939-4907.

YMCA of Rapid City

About the organization: YMCA of Rapid City provides before- and after-school programs, child care, health and wellness opportunities, senior meals and more.

Needs: A truck that can haul a trailer for YMCA Giraffic Park maintenance; 22-inch or larger flatscreen computer monitors; costumes for teen media program; items from the Childcare Teacher Amazon Wish List (contact the YMCA for more details and/or a link to the Amazon wish list).

Where to take donations: 815 Kansas City St., Rapid City

Youth & Family Services

About the organization: Youth & Family Services works to close the opportunity gap for disadvantaged and underserved children and young people throughout western South Dakota. YFS programs offer educational and recreational programming, health advocacy services, counseling, healthy meals and snacks, and much more.

Needs: Monetary donations; children’s winter outer wear; children’s clothing for infants to age 18; children’s shoes and boots; children’s books; youth sports equipment; toys; school supplies; craft and art supplies; diapers of all sizes; baby wipes, baby formula and baby clothes; personal hygiene products; bedding and blankets; household cleaning supplies; laundry supplies; child safety supplies (outlet covers, safety locks, etc.); gas cards; bus passes; postage stamps; office supplies; paper products (Ziploc bags, toilet paper, paper towels, Kleenex); computer equipment (please call first); furniture and household items (please call first); gift cards for groceries; smoke detectors and fire extinguishers; weatherization items; organizational totes; fresh apples and oranges.

Where to take donations: 1920 N. Plaza Blvd., Rapid City

Contact: Connie Olson, colson@youthandfamilyservices.org, 605-342-4195 or go to youthandfamilyservices.org

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0