 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black Hills Rapids to host Rushmore Cup
alert
YOUTH SOCCER

Black Hills Rapids to host Rushmore Cup

{{featured_button_text}}
Photos of the week

The Rushmore Cup Soccer Tournament will be held this weekend at the Dakota Fields Sports Complex and other venues around Rapid City

 Journal file photo

A record number of soccer teams from the five-state region will be competing this weekend in Rapid City for the 2021 Scheels Rushmore Cup, hosted by the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club.

Black Hills Rapids officials said 157 teams will be in action Friday through Sunday, with almost every soccer venue within the city hosting action on the pitch.

“We’re excited to get the tournament underway,” said Dave Sharp, Black Hills Rapids director of coaching. “We have some really talented teams coming in for the tournament, so anyone who enjoys good soccer won’t be disappointed. We are extremely pleased to have a record number of teams competing.”

The venues will include the Dakota Fields Complex, Sioux Park Stadium, Sioux Park soccer fields and Nordermeer Field. Teams will be competing in the U8-U19 divisions.

A brief ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Dakota Fields Comple,x with comments from tournament officials and will include presentation of a mayoral proclamation by Rapid City Council member Pat Jones.

Mayor Steve Allender’s proclamation designates June 11-13 as Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club and Soccer Week in Rapid City, recognizing the economic and social impacts of soccer on the community and the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club as one of the largest youth athletic clubs in Rapid City with more than 1,000 youth soccer players, and also urging Black Hills residents to attend the tournament and show support for the sport and competing teams.

For more information about this weekend’s tournament and view a schedule of games, visit blackhillsrapids.com and click on Rushmore Cup under the tournaments tab.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 5
Local

Your Two Cents for June 5

If Governor Noem wants to hire $600/hour Washington lawyers to challenge the Mount Rushmore fireworks ban she should pay for it from the campa…

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News