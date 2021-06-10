Black Hills Rapids to host Rushmore Cup

A record number of soccer teams from the five-state region will be competing this weekend in Rapid City for the 2021 Scheels Rushmore Cup, hosted by the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club.

Black Hills Rapids officials said 157 teams will be in action Friday through Sunday, with almost every soccer venue within the city hosting action on the pitch.

“We’re excited to get the tournament underway,” said Dave Sharp, Black Hills Rapids director of coaching. “We have some really talented teams coming in for the tournament, so anyone who enjoys good soccer won’t be disappointed. We are extremely pleased to have a record number of teams competing.”

The venues will include the Dakota Fields Complex, Sioux Park Stadium, Sioux Park soccer fields and Nordermeer Field. Teams will be competing in the U8-U19 divisions.

A brief ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Dakota Fields Comple,x with comments from tournament officials and will include presentation of a mayoral proclamation by Rapid City Council member Pat Jones.