Black Hills region recognized for early learning efforts

The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading is honoring the Black Hills region with The Bright Spot Community award.
This award recognizes communities for developing solutions that seem especially effective, worthy of replicating and/or deserving of being sustained beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
In particular, CLGR is honoring the Black Hills community for developing a systematic approach for a statewide focus on early learning and for adapting resources and services during COVID-19.
In the Black Hills, the local grade-level reading campaign is supported by Black Hills Reads, the education initiative at United Way of the Black Hills.
"Early Learning is a fragile field in South Dakota, and the pandemic made operations in this field more difficult. We have seen providers having to pay the same expenses but operating at 50% or less capacity. Meanwhile, many in-home providers that were getting closer to retirement are choosing to retire early because the strain on their bottom line and struggles with the side effects of the pandemic are just too great," said Kayla Klein, Black Hills Reads director.
"Black Hills Reads has geared the focus on not only supporting communities at a grassroots level for early learning but advocating and looking for policy change at the state level. These two efforts combine are showing the true potential of change that we can see in the early learning field in South Dakota," Klein said.
“We applaud the civic leaders and local funders whose time, talent, energy and imagination allowed them to quickly adapt and meet this moment. They truly are ‘bright spots’ and we congratulate them for the differences they’re making. We look forward to learning from their success as we move onto a post-COVID learning environment,” said Ralph Smith, managing director of CGLR.
Launched in 2010, the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading is a collaborative effort of funders, nonprofit partners, business leaders, government agencies, states and communities nationwide to ensure that many more children from low-income families succeed in school and graduate from high school prepared for college, a career, and active citizenship.
Since its launch, CGLR has grown to include more than 300 communities representing 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and two provinces in Canada. For more information, go to gradelevelreading.net.