Black Hills region recognized for early learning efforts

The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading is honoring the Black Hills region with The Bright Spot Community award.

This award recognizes communities for developing solutions that seem especially effective, worthy of replicating and/or deserving of being sustained beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

In particular, CLGR is honoring the Black Hills community for developing a systematic approach for a statewide focus on early learning and for adapting resources and services during COVID-19.

In the Black Hills, the local grade-level reading campaign is supported by Black Hills Reads, the education initiative at United Way of the Black Hills.

"Early Learning is a fragile field in South Dakota, and the pandemic made operations in this field more difficult. We have seen providers having to pay the same expenses but operating at 50% or less capacity. Meanwhile, many in-home providers that were getting closer to retirement are choosing to retire early because the strain on their bottom line and struggles with the side effects of the pandemic are just too great," said Kayla Klein, Black Hills Reads director.