Black Hills Roundup Rodeo capped off with blockbuster saddle bronc matchup

A standout matchup between a world champion saddle bronc rider and bucking horse with equally impressive credentials, and event-winning performances in six events, provided plenty of fireworks via classic rodeo style as the 103rd annual Black Hills Roundup Rodeo drew to a close on Monday in Belle Fourche.

The saddle bronc matchup between the Wade Sundell, a 37-year-old veteran and 2018 PRCA world champion, and Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell had sure fire excitement stamped all over it as the bronc rider and the outstanding animal athlete, an offspring of Burch Rodeo’s legendary Lunatic Fringe carried considerable history into the Belle Fourche Roundup Arena.

On four previous occasions, the duo had faced off, and on three of those occasions, produced 90-plus point rides and rodeo wins for Sundell, among them a 92-point ride by Sundell in winning the 2019 Range Days Rodeo in Rapid City.

This duel didn’t disappoint, as Sundell withstood a big jump out of the chute with a clean mark-out, a swerve to the left, and closed out the ride with his trademark flying dismount en route to a 90-point ride and the Black Hills Roundup 2022 saddle bronc crown.

Sundell needed the outstanding ride to withstand the challenge of a talented crew of bronc riders, including Eagle Butte's Shorty Garrett, who took advantage of a re-ride opportunity to fashion an 88-point ride aboard Burch Rodeo’s Frontier Justice, thereby earning second-place money

The other rough stock events produced winning efforts as well. In bareback, Houston Herbert, a College Grove, Tennessee cowboy, claimed top money with an 87.5-point ride aboard Burch Rodeo’s NFR horse Tequila Time, a showy horse that setup eight seconds of quality spur licks.

And in the bull riding event that closed out the rodeo, Josh Frost, who finished second in the world in 2021 and holds a similar position in 2022 standings, dislodged Custer's Jestyn Woodward from the top spot on the scoreboard with an 88.5-point effort atop Powder River Rodeo horse Charmer, who on this occasion fit just that bill for the 27-year-old Randlett, Utah man.

The timed event end of the Roundup Arena also produced a trio of 2022 event winners.

In tie-down roping, Childress, Texas cowboy Stetson Vest earned his second Black Hills Roundup tie-down title (2019), roping, flanking and tying his calf in nine seconds flat. The win and large Roundup payout may be a stepping stone toward a second NFR appearance for the 36-year-old veteran.

Barrel racer Kassie Mowry out of Dublin, Texas, who currently sits 14th in WPRA world standings (remarkably done while competing in only eight events), bested the time of Jordan Briggs, the reigning world champion and current event leader, and by the slimmest of margins, 16.96 seconds to 16.97.

And in breakaway roping, another Texas cowgirl, Jordi Edens, roped her way to the top of the leaderboard with a 2.4-second toss.

Some of South Dakota’s top high school bronc competitors had an opportunity to strut their stuff on Monday as well in the High School Challenge Championships. Kade Montague of New Underwood won the bareback portion of the competition with a 74-point ride, while Thayne Elshere, the son of JJ Elshere, a five-time NFR qualifier, won the saddle bronc event with an 82-point ride.

2022 Black Hills Roundup Winners

Bareback: Houston Herbert, 87.5 points on Burch Rodeo's Tequilla Time; Steer wrestling: Kody Woodward, 3.9 seconds; Team roping: First round: Pedro Egurrola/JC Flake, 4.7 seconds, $1,748 each; Second round leaders: Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 3.6 Average: Kolton Schmidt/Cole Davison, 10.3 seconds on two head. Saddle bronc: Wade Sundell, 90 points on Burch Rodeo's Lunatic From Hell; Tie-down roping: Stetson Vest, 9.0 seconds; Barrel racing: Kassie Mowry, 16.96-seconds; Steer roping: First round: Cole Patterson, 10.2 seconds; Second round; Garrett Hale, 9.0 seconds; Third round: Jess Tierney, 8.6 seconds; Average: Clay Long, 32.5 seconds on three head; Breakaway Roping: Jordi Edens, 2.4-seconds; Bull riding: Josh Frost, 88.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Charmer.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0