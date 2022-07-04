Black Hills Roundup rodeo continues Sunday

A few weeks back, bull rider Jestyn Woodward competed in the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals in Ft. Pierre, and by virtue of a posting the top ride in the finals short-go, earned a spot on Team South Dakota and a trip to the National High School Finals rodeo in mid-July.

On Sunday night, the Custer High School grad turned in another clutch performance, this time with big money on the line, and by doing so likely earned some traveling money for the High School National Finals by posting the first qualified ride of the 103 Black Hills Roundup Rodeo in Belle Fourche.

Woodward drew a spinner in Burch Rodeo’s Wolf Trap, who spun out of the chute and promptly circled left into Woodward hand. From there, the Custer senior made the ride look professionally easy from that point forward, staying in the middle en route to completing the 82-point ride.

“All I knew was that bull had never been ridden before and he was supposed to really buck,” Woodward said. “There were a couple of times that I thought he was going to jerk me down on his head, but he felt pretty good. When I entered the Black Hills Roundup, I told myself I wasn't going to enter unless I though I could win. I knew the bull that I had was going to give me an opportunity to win the rodeo, and I just had to do my job and let everything fall into place.”

Well said. And well done.

Between Woodward and the top money come Monday evening, the number two man in PRCA world standings, Josh Frost, who has a scheduled appearance in Monday’s fourth and final Roundup Rodeo performance.

For the second consecutive night, a women’s ranch bronc event kicked off Sunday’s “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night before a capacity crowd at the Black Hills Roundup Rodeo in Belle Fourche. Women’s bronc riding, a mainstay of the Roundup Rodeo back in the day, returned to Belle Fourche in 2021 after an absence of nearly 80 years.

In a field featuring 2021 Wyoming cowgirl Keeley Belanger, she made the most of the second night opportunity, putting together an 80-point ride to capture the 2022 Roundup women’s ranch bronc title.

Timed event competitors had a good day on Sunday as well. In the morning slack, the team roping duo of Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira (multiple NFR appearances between them and 2022 world standing leaders) established a Roundup Arena record (3.6 seconds) to win the second round, and in the evening performance, Kolton Schmidt (Barrhead, Alabama) and James Davison (Stephenville, Texas) added a 5.4-second effort to a first-round 4.9-second run to move to the lead in average (10.3 on two head).

The morning tie-down roping slack also produced an event-leading time, as Westyn Hughes (Caldwell, Texas), a two-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier who finished third in 2021 world standings, moved to the top of the leaderboard with a 9.3-second run. In the evening perf, another Texas tie-down specialist, Ryan Thibodeaux (Stephenville Texas, the rodeo roping capital of the world), looped and bound his calf in 9.9 seconds to grab a share of fourth place overall.

The numbers posted previously by steer wrestling and barrel racing competitors will take top-notch efforts to surpass, and those were lacking on Sunday. The 3.9-second bull dogging run by Buffalo, South Dakota’s Kody Woodward will take some quick work on the ground. Woodward’s mark stood up on Sunday night, though challenged by Badlands Circuit standout Reed Kraeger, as the Waco, Nebraska man tipped his steer in 4.2 seconds to move into the third spot overall.

And the 16.97-second barrel racing run by reigning world champion Jordan Briggs will take some fancy doing as well. The Sunday night ladies were unable to crack the leaderboard, the top time of the night a 17.49-second effort by Oklahoma cowgirl Ceri Ward.

Though unable to match the 2.6-second mark shared by three competitors in earlier breakaway roping performances, a couple of notable efforts ensured nonetheless. Louisiana cowgirl Josie Connor (12th ranked overall in WPRCA world standings and the leader among rookie competitors) looped her calf in 3.1 seconds, and Brighton Baughman has the quickest run of the rodeo, a 1.7-second effort, though the Texas cowgirl barely broke the barrier.

Though Sunday’s saddle bronc field lacked most of the big names in the event, a number of bronc riders familiar to South Dakota rodeo fans were on hand to challenge the 87.5-point rides fashioned by fellow South Dakotans Cole Elshere and Jacob Kammerer in Saturday’s second performance.

The South Dakota bronc riders failed to make a mark on the leaderboard, though a Nebraska six-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Cort Scheer (Elsmere), rode Burch Rodeo’s Bubble Bath to 84.5-points and a fourth place appearance on the leaderboard.

The 103rd Black Hills Roundup Rodeo concludes on Monday with a 3 p.m. matinee performance.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0