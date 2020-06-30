Black Hills Roundup to attract large field

South Dakota ladies will challenge as well, led by defending barrel racing champion and two-time NFR qualifier, Jessica Routier of Buffalo, and a host of area competitors in both barrels and breakaway roping, a new event added this year. Among them, a trio of sister combinations — Rickie and Taylor Engesser, Shayla and Brooke Howell and Carlee and Savana Johnston, all former state high school champions.

And while ticket sales are down somewhat from previous years, Anderson is optimistic that people will respond to what has been a cherished Belle Fourche tradition dating back to 1918.

“We are hoping that people will decide to walk up and buy tickets. I think that will happen since everybody around here is excited that the rodeo is on this year,” Anderson said while pointing out that the Black Hills Roundup is a community celebration.

Numerous events taking place throughout the week include a carnival (throughout the week), and the area’s largest fireworks display (July 2nd and 3rd) and the annual parade (Fourth of July).

“The parade will go on as will the carnival though it will be cut back a little bit to make room for social distancing," Anderson said. "But, yes, we are very much on track for what we have had in previous years.”