BLACK HILLS SHOWDOWN: Arena football team name announced with ‘Marshal’ saving the day

“You have an ownership group that has ties into the community in a very sports-passionate city with a brand new arena,” he said. “There are a lot of reasons to be excited.

“If you look at the landscape of professional sports at the sub-major league level, most of the time the success or failure is based largely on the people running it and the effort that they put in. Not that I know a lot about the previous teams, but I do know you’ve got people here who understand the equation to make this work financially, and I have all the confidence in the world that they’re going to do a great job and make sure that they’re endearing themselves to the community so this team can grow and be a success.”

In choosing a team name, Benizio said the organization, which was commissioned about a month ago, flirted with aviation and nature themes, but the western theme kept coming up. The real challenge was finding a name they could obtain intellectual property for legally, and landed on the Marshals after considering around half a dozen other candidates.

The logo was created by renowned European football brand designer Christopher Payne, according to a press release.