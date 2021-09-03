BLACK HILLS SHOWDOWN: Arena football team name announced with ‘Marshal’ saving the day

Main Street Square was the setting of a classic western showdown Friday morning, pitting two no-good outlaws against a fearless marshal, who rode into the complex on horseback aiming to restore order.
The marshal put a stop to the outlaws’ attempt to kidnap a general manager and co-owner hellbent on bringing an arena football team to the Black Hills by gunning down the hoodlum pair and rescuing the GM.
The skit was all for show, of course, serving as the precursor to the unveiling of the team name for the newest professional sports organization to be established in the City of Presidents; the Rapid City Marshals.
“We want to be good for people who love football, and for families, so it shows what you’re going to get every time you come to one of our games,” general manager Nick Tomlinson said of the skit.
Tomlinson, along with Ward 1 City Council member Pat Jones and executive director of The Monument Craig Baltzer, among others, were in attendance for the unveiling of the Rapid City Marshals, the eighth member of the Champions Indoor Football league. The league, which has teams in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Texas, plays a 12-game schedule from March through June, with playoffs in July.
The Marshals are slated to conduct their six home games at the new Summit Arena and will feature legitimate NFL prospects and the best football players from around the country not in the NFL, according to CIF commissioner Tommy Benizio. Arena football is high-scoring and fast-paced with an emphasis on family-oriented entertainment.
“What an exciting opportunity for our city to be bringing in yet another fun, exciting economic opportunity,” Jones said.
The Marshals are part of the ownership group Pick-Six Entertainment, a South Dakota-based LLC that also owns the CIF teams the Wyoming Mustangs out of Gillette and the Billings Outlaws. Keith Russ and Tel Koan serve as co-owners.
This is the second indoor football franchise to set up shop in Rapid City. The previous organization, which shifted around leagues and names, including the Black Hills Red Dogs and the Rapid City Flying Aces, was in existence from 2000 to 2006 before folding due to financial issues.
Benizio, who led Friday’s proceedings, said there’s still a market for pro football in the Black Hills and is confident the Marshals franchise will be profitable.
“You have an ownership group that has ties into the community in a very sports-passionate city with a brand new arena,” he said. “There are a lot of reasons to be excited.
“If you look at the landscape of professional sports at the sub-major league level, most of the time the success or failure is based largely on the people running it and the effort that they put in. Not that I know a lot about the previous teams, but I do know you’ve got people here who understand the equation to make this work financially, and I have all the confidence in the world that they’re going to do a great job and make sure that they’re endearing themselves to the community so this team can grow and be a success.”
In choosing a team name, Benizio said the organization, which was commissioned about a month ago, flirted with aviation and nature themes, but the western theme kept coming up. The real challenge was finding a name they could obtain intellectual property for legally, and landed on the Marshals after considering around half a dozen other candidates.
The logo was created by renowned European football brand designer Christopher Payne, according to a press release.
“There were so many to choose from, but when it was all said and done we knew we wanted to be western,” Benizio said.
Ahead of March’s season-opener, a press conference to introduce its head coach is scheduled to take place in October, with the unveiling of its uniforms slated to be held in November and the introduction of the final roster in February. Tryouts will also be conducted in November and January.
“The work is just beginning, we recognize that, but between now and the first week of March we’re going to do everything we need to to be prepared and ready,” Benizio said.
Arena football plays on a 50-yard long by 28-yard wide field with 8-yard deep end zones, surrounded by 4-foot high padded walls. The game, consisting of eight players on offense and defense, play 15-minute quarters. Punting is not allowed, and any spectators who catch a ball are allowed to keep it.
“I’m excited to bring a winning product here,” Tomlinson said. “You come to a town like this, you come here to win the whole thing, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
