Black Hills Speedway hosts 2nd week of races

Black Hills Speedway hosted its second week of races Friday night in the Month of Money Series.
Event winners are listed below:
Shelli Lind of Gillette, Wyoming won the WISSOTA Mod Four (10 laps).
Robert DeHaan of Olive, Montana won the 360 sprints (12 laps).
John Garrigan Jr. of Rapid City won the IMCA Hobby Stock (12 laps).
Eric Mass of Rapid City won the IMCA Modified (12 laps).
Troy Leiker of Gillette, Wyoming won WISSOTA Midwest Mods (15 laps)
Troy Murner of Rapid City won the WISSOTA Street Stock (12 laps).
