Black Hills Speedway hosts 2nd week of races
Black Hills Speedway hosts 2nd week of races

  • Updated
SP3.jpg

Tracy Konst (00K) and Samantha Swett battle for position in the IMCA Hobby Stock race Friday, May 7 at Black Hills Speedway.

 Kent Bush, Journal Staff File

Black Hills Speedway hosted its second week of races Friday night in the Month of Money Series.

Event winners are listed below:

Shelli Lind of Gillette, Wyoming won the WISSOTA Mod Four (10 laps).

Robert DeHaan of Olive, Montana won the 360 sprints (12 laps).

John Garrigan Jr. of Rapid City won the IMCA Hobby Stock (12 laps).

Eric Mass of Rapid City won the IMCA Modified (12 laps).

Troy Leiker of Gillette, Wyoming won WISSOTA Midwest Mods (15 laps)

Troy Murner of Rapid City won the WISSOTA Street Stock (12 laps).  

