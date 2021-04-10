Black Hills St. shines at Bauer Open

Tracy did run again, teaming up with Bates, Ruby Lindquist and Rapid City Stevens graduate Erica Dykstra to win the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:02.61.

Hannah Christie’s 100-meter hurdles time of 15.74 seconds won her the event for Chadron State, while Vanessa Clark and Sophie Curtis took second and third for BHSU with times of 16.15 and 16.41 seconds, respectively.

Kamryn Scully finished first in the 400-meter hurdles for the Hardrockers with a time of 1:07.32.

In distance running, Xiomara Robinson and Lindquist grabbed the top two spots for Black Hills State in the 1500-meter run with times of 4:34.66 and 4:35.76, respectively, while Robinson also claimed the 500-meter run with a time of 17:51.51, beating out Chadron State’s Madi Watson by less than two seconds.

MEN’S FIELD EVENTS

The Eagles had strong showings in sprinting events, as Brodie Roden won the 200-meter dash (21.65 seconds) and the 400-meter run (49.11 seconds), while Osvaldo Cano placed second in the 400-meter run (50.12 seconds) and third in the 200-meter dash (22.26 seconds).