Black Hills St. shines at Bauer Open

On a glaringly sunny but breezy Saturday morning, the Black Hills State men’s and women’s track and field teams walked into O’Harra Stadium for the first Bauer Open in four years, and left a few hours later after a strong performance.
The Yellow Jackets dominated their South Dakota Mines, Chadron State, MSU Billings and Dickinson State opponents, claiming the top spot in 13 out of 34 events and adding five second-place finishes.
Team results were not recorded, but the Eagles finished with eight first-place performances and 13 second-play performances, while the Hardrockers earned seven event winners and half a dozen runner-ups.
WOMEN’S FIELD EVENTS
BHSU junior Whitney Scott earned a national qualifying mark with a 3.72-meter pole vault to win the event, while teammate Kyla Sawvell also became a national qualifier with a winning distance of 55.19 meters in the hammer throw. Sawvell, a Wall native, also won the shot put with a 14.10-meter throw and the discus with a 39.44-meter throw.
Chadron State dominated the high jump, as Jourdaine Cerenil (1.67 meters), Miranda Gilkey (1.59 meters) and Destiny Pelton (1.59 meters) took the top three spots. Gilkey also took second with a 10.65-meter mark in the triple jump, which Yellow Jackets sophomore Samantha Bates won with a 10.80-meter jump.
Mines redshirt sophomore Macy McClure broke a school record with a national qualifying hammer throw at 52.44 meters, good for second place, and notched a third-place shot put finish with a 12.13-meter throw. Jenna Sayler ended in second with a 12.66-meter shot put throw and in third with a 49.42-meter hammer throw.
MEN’S FIELD EVENTS
Hardrockers redshirt senior Westley Siebdrath took home first-place honors in the shot put (14.65 meters) and hammer throw (54.26), while teammate Jade Cass won the high jump (1.99) and Ty Nickerson finished first in the pole vault (4.77 meters). Reid Kaiser also placed second in the shot put (13.78 meters) for Mines.
Naishaun Jernigan won the long jump at 7.07 meters for the Eagles, with Yellow Jackets sophomore close behind him at 6.80 meters, while Derrick Nwagwu (13.79 meters), Brock Voth (13.36 meters) and Joss Linse (13.26) claimed the top three spots in the triple jump for Chadron State. Shane Collins also placed first with a 44.64-meter throw in the discus.
WOMEN’S TRACK EVENTS
Black Hills State sophomore Breanna Fuller opened the day’s sprinting events with a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.16 seconds, and later earned first place in the 200-meter dash with a 25.20-second time. Teammate Mikayla Tracy, a Spearfish native, claimed the 400-meter run with a time of 59.82 seconds, while the Yellow Jackets’ 4x100-meter relay team of Fuller, Tracy, Bates and Zoe Langseth was unable to compete due to the event’s cancellation.
Tracy did run again, teaming up with Bates, Ruby Lindquist and Rapid City Stevens graduate Erica Dykstra to win the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:02.61.
Hannah Christie’s 100-meter hurdles time of 15.74 seconds won her the event for Chadron State, while Vanessa Clark and Sophie Curtis took second and third for BHSU with times of 16.15 and 16.41 seconds, respectively.
Kamryn Scully finished first in the 400-meter hurdles for the Hardrockers with a time of 1:07.32.
In distance running, Xiomara Robinson and Lindquist grabbed the top two spots for Black Hills State in the 1500-meter run with times of 4:34.66 and 4:35.76, respectively, while Robinson also claimed the 500-meter run with a time of 17:51.51, beating out Chadron State’s Madi Watson by less than two seconds.
MEN’S FIELD EVENTS
The Eagles had strong showings in sprinting events, as Brodie Roden won the 200-meter dash (21.65 seconds) and the 400-meter run (49.11 seconds), while Osvaldo Cano placed second in the 400-meter run (50.12 seconds) and third in the 200-meter dash (22.26 seconds).
Osiel Cano won the 400-meter hurdles (55.91 seconds), and Logan Peila was right behind in second (55.64 seconds). Creighton Trembly also finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.56 seconds), which Jonathan Hopkins won for Mines with a time of 15.36.
The Hardrockers’ “A” 4x400-meter relay team of Adam Namyst, Austin Hammer, Andrew Ferris and Isaac Orozco placed second with a 3:30.21 time, while the Eagles won the event with a time of 3:23.97.
Nana Kwame Dwamena, Conor McGraw, Seth Hills and Mason Sartain teamed up for the 4x100-meter relay and won with a time of 43.06, beating out MSU Billings by 0.21 seconds.
Both men’s and women’s 800-meter events were conducted, but results were unable to be recorded due to a technological issue.
