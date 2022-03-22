Black Hills State dances on: Yellow Jackets stun No. 1 Nova Southeastern

Black Hills State is Final Four bound for the first time in school history.

Top-ranked Nova Southeastern entered the Division II Elite Eight undefeated, winning its games by an average of 19.8 points. But, No. 8 Black Hills State flexed its muscles with strong defense and dominated the boards to punch its ticket to the Final Four.

The Yellow Jackets trailed by a point at halftime, but swarmed to a 77-67 victory Tuesday over the Sharks at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

“I’m just incredibly proud of our student-athletes,” head coach Ryan Thompson said. “They deserve all of the credit in the world. It started last spring with these two guys (Joel Scott and Sidnou Cisse). It’s easy when you have success to coast but they worked on their bodies and took their game to another level.”

Earlier on Thursday Scott earned NABC honors as an All-American. He responded with his second double-double of the tournament and led BHSU with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

“It’s a great honor and I’m very happy and thankful to be in this position,” Scott said. “But none of this happens without coach Thompson and my teammates. Without them I don’t have this opportunity to play at Black Hills State, so I’m very blessed to be in this position.”

Thompson emphasized the impact Scott made not only in scoring but on the defensive side against the Sharks.

“Joel Scott is one of the best defenders in the country,” Thompson said. “He gets a lot of attention for what he does on the offensive end, but defensively he’s as good of a player as there is in the country.”

The win marked the first time a No. 8 seed upset a No. 1 in the DII Tournament since it began reseeding teams for the Elite Eight in 2016. It’s also the first time an RMAC school advanced to the Final Four since Metropolitan State - Denver reached that stage in 2014.

Nova Southeastern was averaging 95.9 points per game coming into the game but struggled to its lowest point total of the season. The Sharks finished the game 32.9% from the field on 25 of 76 shooting, also a season low. It marked the seventh time this season BHSU held an opponent below 40% from the field.

BHSU finished the game with a whopping 20 turnovers, but limited Nova Southeastern to 12 fast break points and just 10 points off turnovers.

“They play a unique style and thankfully we had time to prepare for them,” Thompson said. “Although we turned it over a little bit tonight, I thought we kept our composure and made them pay for some of their pressure defensively.”

The Yellow Jackets controlled the glass throughout the contest and outrebounded the Sharks 55-35. Both teams finished the contest with 12 offensive rebounds as BHSU focused on getting back on defense to limit transition opportunities after missed shots.

BHSU finished the contest 41% from the field on 24 of 59 shooting and 28% from 3-point range.

In the first half the two teams battled back and forth and the Sharks led 11-7 with 16 minutes left in the period. But the Yellow Jackets battled back and jumped out to a nine point lead with 8:57 left on a Scott jumper to give his team a 23-14 advantage.

The Sharks pushed back and regained a slim lead in the final minute and carried a 33-32 advantage into the break after Eddie Puisis beat the buzzer with a mid-range jumper. Nova Southeastern won its last 58 games, dating back to Jan. 2019, when leading at the break before BHSU broke the trend Tuesday.

The Sharks led 43-41 with 15:40 left in the contest, but the Yellow Jackets refused to back down. Black Hills State went on a 5-0 run to claim a 46-43 lead with 13:56 left and never trailed again.

The Yellow Jackets claimed their largest lead of the game 73-59 with 45 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Adam Moussa and the celebration began as they cruised to a 77-67 victory.

BHSU returns to action at 2 p.m. Thursday against three-time defending national champion No. 5 Northwest Missouri State at the Ford Center.

