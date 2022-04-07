Black Hills State loses two more to Transfer Portal

The duo's move brings the total number of Yellow Jackets in the portal up to four after Ryder Kirsch and Taylor Edwards signaled their intent late last month.

Neither Penigar nor Desmond, both listed as forwards, played any minutes for BHSU this past season. Desmond averaged 11 points, six rebounds and three assists per game in his senior year of high school in Onalaska, Wisconsin, while Penigar earned All-Region MVP in his junior and senior year of high school in Logan, Utah and earned State All-Star MVP honors as a senior.