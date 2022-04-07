 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Black Hills State loses two more to Transfer Portal

  • 0
030522-spt-BHSURMACchamp30.jpg (copy)

Black Hills State University Head Coach Ryan Thompson calls out a play for offense during the RMAC Championship game against Regis University on March 5 at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

 Matt Gade / Journal staff

Black Hills State freshmen Victor Desmond and Jadin Penigar have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source told the Journal Wednesday. 

The duo's move brings the total number of Yellow Jackets in the portal up to four after Ryder Kirsch and Taylor Edwards signaled their intent late last month.

Neither Penigar nor Desmond, both listed as forwards, played any minutes for BHSU this past season. Desmond averaged 11 points, six rebounds and three assists per game in his senior year of high school in Onalaska, Wisconsin, while Penigar earned All-Region MVP in his junior and senior year of high school in Logan, Utah and earned State All-Star MVP honors as a senior.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 1

Your Two Cents for April 1

Rapid City and the Black Hills are an incredible place to live but living here depends entirely on having access to adequate safe water. Prote…

Your Two Cents for April 2

Your Two Cents for April 2

I feel sick every time I read how Mr. Boever received multiple traumatic injuries in his death from AG Ravensborg and it never occurred to him…

Watch Now: Related Video

Former President Obama admits he 'would not have predicted' Putin's war in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News