Black Hills State rolls William Jewell in Aidan Willard's 1st start

SPEARFISH — Aidan Willard looked exceptional in his first start at quarterback this season, as Black Hills State cruised to a 38-19 victory over William Jewell Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium.

The senior looked poised and completed 20 of 29 passes for 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

“Poise was the No. 1 thing I saw from him,” BHSU head coach Josh Breske said. “The other thing I was really happy to see was the accuracy and timing in the passing game. Those were probably the most reps he’s taken since high school, so I was happy to see him settle in.”

Willard showed poise in the pocket in his first full game as a starter since high school. The senior started his career at Oregon State in 2017, took a year off in 2020 and transferred to BHSU ahead of the 2021 season.

“It’s been a long six or so years,” Willard said. “To finally get the opportunity to do what I know I can do, rally around those guys and lead them to victory is awesome. This is what I came here to do and I’m looking forward to doing it again next week with my guys.”

Black Hills State amassed 450 yards of total offense with 233 yards on the ground. Cameron Goods finished with two carries for 97 yards and an 89-yard touchdown. Nolan Susel ran 12 times for 88 yards with three touchdowns, including a 77-yard score.

The Yellow Jackets defense flexed its muscles to hand the Cardinals their 26th straight loss, dating back to 2019. BHSU held Jewell to 210 yards of total offense and 3 yards per play while forcing three turnovers.

“Having an attitude in the run game is one thing that has been carrying us,” Breske said. “Open field tackling and tackling in the box has also been a huge improvement on our defense. I’m really happy with the way they are playing.”

Through two weeks of the new season, the Yellow Jackets have held opposing offenses to 19 points and forced five turnovers.

Aaron Thiele led the Yellow Jackets on defense with seven tackles, including three solo tackles.

“We held a shutout last weekend and that’s our expectation in every game,” Thiele said. “That’s what we want. When we gave one up at the end of the first half and end of the second half we thought we’re better than that. But it’s all about how we respond.”

Hasaan Williams went off and continued to prove himself as Willard’s most reliable target at wide receiver. The junior hauled in 12 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

“I didn’t realize that last week he only had five catches,” Breske said. “He had three in our first drive today. We have to continue to find ways to get Hasaan the ball, he’s electric.”

BHSU started strong in the first quarter with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive in two minutes and 31 seconds. The drive culminated in a 39-yard touchdown pass from Willard to Williams to give the Jackets a 7-0 lead with 12:29 left in the opening quarter.

The Yellow Jackets extended their lead with a seven-play, 74-yard drive in 3:32. Susel capped off the march with a 1-yard touchdown run to give BHSU a 14-0 lead with 2:33 left in the first quarter.

William Jewell responded at the start of the second quarter with a 31-yard field goal by Paul Geelen to cut its deficit to 14-3 with 13:38 to go in the second quarter.

Black Hills State answered with a 37-yard field goal by Coleman Chapman with 7:05 left in the first half to extend the lead to 17-3.

Susel added his second rushing touchdown on a 2-yard score with 3:38 left in the half to push the Yellow Jackets' lead to 24-3. BHSU started the drive after Doodles Quinones recovered a muffed punt at the William Jewell 2-yard line.

The Cardinals added another Geelen field goal from 28 yards out with 17 seconds left in the half and went to the locker room down 24-6 at the halftime break.

William Jewell opened the third quarter on a high note with an eight-play, 47-yard scoring drive in 3:30. Tabren Yates capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run, the first TD surrendered by BHSU this season, to make it 24-12 with 11:27 left in the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets added a pair of long rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Susel scored his third TD of the game with a 77-yard TD with 12:17 left to make it 30-12 and Goods ran 89 yards for a touchdown with 9:05 left and pushed the BHSU lead to 38-12.

Late in the fourth, Jewell took over at the BHSU 10-yard line after Ethan Fuentes intercepted Chance Eben on a tipped ball and benefitted from a late hit out of bounds. The Cardinals capitalized on the field position with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Eggers to Winston Quinn that cut their deficit to 38-19 with 2:33 to play.

Black Hills State hits the road next Saturday to open RMAC play at Chadron State.

“Chadron State is a gritty trench team and always has been,” Breske said. “We’re going to have to win up front. I thought our offensive line could’ve played a little bit better in the run game.”

Kickoff for next week’s game against the Eagles is set for 6 p.m. at Don Beebe Stadium in Chadron, Nebraska.