Black Hills State tuning out the noise as season rapidly approaches

SPEARFISH — Last season, the RMAC Preseason Poll tabbed Black Hills State to finish ninth out of 10 teams in the conference.

Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Breske used the poll as motivation for his team in fall camp last season for his team to play with a chip on their shoulder.

The rallying cry worked to some degree as BHSU started the 2021 campaign 4-1, its best start since opening at 5-1 in 2016, but a six-game skid down the stretch dropped the Yellow Jackets to 4-7 overall and 2-7 in the RMAC with an eighth place finish in the league.

BHSU was picked to finish seventh in this year’s preseason poll, but Breske said he’s focusing less on outside noise and more on developing his team into the best unit they can be.

“The polls are the polls and we don’t really pay attention to those,” Breske told The Journal. “Last year we placed a little too much emphasis on the outside noise and what people thought of us to use as motivation. This year we are just focusing internally on standards.”

The third-year coach said he’s getting back to the basics focusing on creating a standard for everything from hydration to classroom performance in hopes that the culture in Spearfish leads to success on the field.

“We’re going back to the recipe of 2020 when I had my first season as a head coach, to chase standards instead of goals,” Breske said.

In terms of building more consistency that lasts throughout the entire season, Breske and staff hit the film room to study what made other Division II teams successful last season. Their biggest takeaway from the study was how important the run game proved to be on both sides of the ball.

Breske said that teams that outrushed their opponents by at least 1 yard had winning percentages that were 78% higher than those who did not.

“We are going to focus on stopping the run and being efficient with the run on offense,” Breske said. “That’s going to be a huge emphasis this year."

On offense, the Yellow Jackets have yet to name a starting quarterback in a heated battle between junior Chance Eben and senior Aidan Willard but both bring a threat through the air and on the ground.

“I think that they are both doing a really good job,” Breske said. “It’s too early to tell and even as a staff we don’t have an idea of who will be the starting quarterback quite yet. They bring different skill sets to the table.”

At running back, Black Hills State lost its leading rusher from last season in Matt Collier. The senior accounted for 43.5% of the team’s rushing yards in 2021 with 916 yards on 151 carries.

Nolan Susel looks poised to take over the bulk of responsibility at tailback this season and gained a lot of experience behind Collier last season. The junior said he’s ready to play a bigger role in the offense this year.

“I think the biggest thing is just having confidence in my abilities and in the rest of the team that we are going to get the job done,” Susel said. “I know I did a lot this summer in terms of conditioning and I am in the best shape of my life right now. I’m just ready to take that next step.”

Susel proved a huge asset in the passing game last season with 14 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Breske said he’s already relied on the junior to step up as a leader in a position group and has seen flashes of his abilities as a dynamic weapon out of the backfield throughout camp.

“With Matt Collier gone from last year, we are going to lean heavily on Nolan Sussel,” Breske said. “He gives us a lot in the passing game too.”

On defense the Yellow Jackets return a lot of depth, particularly in the trenches.

Junior Morgan Tigner returns as an experienced leader at defensive tackle in a position group that underwent a lot of transition this offseason.

In the offseason, defensive line coach Mike Smith left Spearfish for the same position at Texas A&M Commerce. BHSU called on Marcus Adams to step in as the new coach at that position along with graduate assistant Brendan Hopkins.

Breske said Tigner served as a huge help for Adams as he assumed control of a young but talented group.

“It was great for Marcus to take over the D-line and already have a group that understands what the standard needs to be,” Breske said. “There is a level of nastiness and grit with our defensive line and I think it’s our best position group right now.”

Tigner played in 10 games at defensive tackle last season and racked up 29 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, a quarterback hurry and a blocked kick.

“Coach Marcus Adams came in and we have great leadership and great direction,” Tigner said. We have another great graduate assistant from Chadron State and he’s been a great source of knowledge. It’s been awesome to have more points of view from other coaches to build on that.”

Tigner is joined up front by young players like Zane Hood, Eric Eades, Kellen Collier and Cooper Brown that Tigner said are poised to take a big jump this year.

The Yellow Jackets kick off the new season at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Dickinson State at the Henry Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Breske wants to see his team tighten up, in a good way, before the season gets rolling next Thursday.

“The difference in six inches is a huge deal,” Breske said. “A six inch mistake six times is a yard and a big deal for me. We need to tighten up on the little things and the details to continue and shine and hone in on those things.”