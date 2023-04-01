Black Hills State University (BHSU) has been awarded a $75,000 grant by the National Science Foundation Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship program to address the STEM teacher shortage in rural South Dakota.

The grant funds the “Building Capacity to Address STEM Educator Shortages in Rural South Dakota,” project led by Dr. Ben Sayler, a professor at BHSU and director of South Dakota’s Center for the Advancement of Math and Science Education. The project explores factors that inspire students, especially those from rural and low-income backgrounds, to pursue STEM teaching and to strengthen partnerships with high-need rural and tribal schools within the region. BHSU with partner with the Sanford Underground Research Facility’s Education & Outreach team on the project.

The initial $75K grant will fund the planning process of the project which includes surveying and interviewing teachers and administrators at rural schools and districts, as well as recent BHSU alumni, K-12 and university students and personnel from other Noyce-funded STEM educator preparation programs.

The results of this assessment will help the project team understand the needs of small, rural schools in recruiting, retaining and supporting STEM educators, particularly early career teachers with backgrounds similar to the students they serve.

“Through this planning grant, BHSU will develop a proposal to provide more STEM teachers for Western South Dakota,” BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said. “This fits beautifully with our mission of producing quality teachers for the region, and we look forward to developing a strong recruitment plan to combat the STEM teacher shortage in South Dakota."

The project may receive additional grant funding of up to $1.2 million, which would include scholarships for STEM education students.