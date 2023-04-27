Black Hills State University President Dr. Laurie Nichols announced her retirement from higher education Wednesday.

An established figure in South Dakota academia, Nichols has held leadership roles at South Dakota State University and Northern State University, BHSU said in a press release Thursday. Prior to her presidency, Nichols worked in secondary and post-secondary positions in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Idaho and Iowa. She leaves BHSU as a valued member within the South Dakota Board of Regents system, the University said.

"Dr. Laurie Nichols is a true asset to higher education, and we are grateful for all the years of service she dedicated to South Dakota," BOR President Tim Rave said. "She has built an amazing foundation at Black Hills State University, which will benefit the campus for years to come."

During her four years with BHSU, Nichols' achievements included creating the West River Health Science Center in Rapid City and expanding the BHSU - Rapid City campus. Nichols helped solidify partnerships with Ellsworth Air Force Base that brought degree programs to active military and their families. She also strengthened the academic relationship with Crazy Horse and American Indian University of North America, according the BOR.

"Leading Black Hills State University has been a wonderful experience. I am so thankful for the path that led me there and the team we've built," said Nichols. "I am confident in the vision and future of BHSU and feel that the university is strong and well-posed for the next leadership."

Nichols prioritized a strong leadership team who valued ambitious goals that created a comprehensive strategic plan for the university and a more specific plan for enrollment, 10-year Higher Learning Commission accreditation, record fundraising and nationally competitive athletics, BOR said. These initiatives weren't only acknowledged at the campus level, but within the Spearfish community and the South Dakota legislature.

"As a native of South Dakota, serving public higher education in my home state has been a privilege," Nichols said, "The highlight is my role as President of Black Hills State University, where I had the remarkable opportunity to return to the same region where I began my career nearly 40 years later."

Nichols will remain in her position until a new president is instituted in the fall.