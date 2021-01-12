Black Hills State University to open second Women's Business Center in Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s second Women’s Business Center could be open by February.

“We’re going to double our outreach and our services. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a time of reflecting and rethinking everything about our businesses, our careers. If we have a presence on the eastern side of the state, we’re going to have better outreach to rural communities,” said Michelle Kane, executive director of the South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity Women’s Business Center. The center is at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.

The second Women’s Business Center is one of 20 new centers opening nationwide through grant funding from the Small Business Administration. The SDCEO Women’s Business Center at Black Hills State University applied for a grant and was notified Jan. 5 the grant had been approved. The second Women’s Business Center will be in Sioux Falls.

“Black Hills State University is honored to host the first Women’s Business Center, and we are delighted that funding has come through to expand to Sioux Falls,” BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said. “The additional business center in Sioux Falls will greatly enhance our collaborations with businesses throughout the state. This is another way that BHSU serves as a key economic leader in the state.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}