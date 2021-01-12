Black Hills State University to open second Women's Business Center in Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s second Women’s Business Center could be open by February.
“We’re going to double our outreach and our services. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a time of reflecting and rethinking everything about our businesses, our careers. If we have a presence on the eastern side of the state, we’re going to have better outreach to rural communities,” said Michelle Kane, executive director of the South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity Women’s Business Center. The center is at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
The second Women’s Business Center is one of 20 new centers opening nationwide through grant funding from the Small Business Administration. The SDCEO Women’s Business Center at Black Hills State University applied for a grant and was notified Jan. 5 the grant had been approved. The second Women’s Business Center will be in Sioux Falls.
“Black Hills State University is honored to host the first Women’s Business Center, and we are delighted that funding has come through to expand to Sioux Falls,” BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said. “The additional business center in Sioux Falls will greatly enhance our collaborations with businesses throughout the state. This is another way that BHSU serves as a key economic leader in the state.”
The 20 new Women’s Business Centers is the largest single expansion of the program in 30 years. The national network of 136 centers offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance, and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on business development topics. The SDCEO Women’s Business Center opened in 2009.
As executive director of SDCEO Women’s Business Center, Kane will oversee the opening of the Sioux Falls center. Its location has yet to be determined and its website has not yet launched. That center will start with one employee, a director Kane is hoping to hire soon. The SDCEO Women’s Business Center in Spearfish will be available to assist women entrepreneurs statewide and handle grant management and marketing while the Sioux Falls center gets up and running.
“We’re going to do a lot of collaboration together with both of these centers. We’re going to cover the whole state. We’ll each have separate counties we'll be covering,” she said.
Something unique to the Sioux Falls Women’s Business Center is that it will offer training in Spanish, Kane said.
“The focus on doing some of the training in Spanish I think is cool,” Kane said. “We’re all feeling pretty energized about it and really kind of proud of bringing this to South Dakota. We think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities. It’s a really unique time for all of us.”