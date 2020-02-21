Black Hills State women stop streaking Orediggers

The Black Hills State women’s basketball team picked up a big late-season win, snapping a 10-game Colorado School of Mines winning streak with a 55-48 victory over the Orediggers Friday night at Lockridge Arena in Golden, Colo.
After a fairly even start by both teams led to a 10-all tie with 1:58 remaining in the first, the Yellow Jackets went on a 7-0 run to close out the quarter with a 17-10 lead.
Black Hills State outscored Mines 14-10 in the second to take a 31-20 advantage into the half.
The Orediggers battled back in the third and cut the deficit to four at 37-33.
In the fourth, the Yellow Jackets would regain control on their way to putting the game out of reach.
Racquel Wientjes led the way for BHSU with 22 points, while Morgan Ham finished with 21.
Abby Switzer and Katie Messler paced the Yellow Jackets on the boards with seven apiece.
Denali Pinto led the Mountain Lions with 17 points, Heidi Hammond chipped in with 12 points and Courtney Stanton added 11 points.
Black Hills State (16-9 overall, 13-7 RMAC) will close out the weekend at UC-Colorado Springs today at 5:30 p.m.
UCCS snaps Hardrocker win streak
The South Dakota School of Mines women’s basketball team had its nine-game win streak snapped in a tough 75-68 loss to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Friday night in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The Mountain Lions controlled the first half, taking a 22-12 lead into the second, before extending it to 42-21 at the half.
The Hardrockers outscored UCCS in the third 17-12 and 30-21 in the fourth, but couldn’t get any closer as the Mountain Lions held on for the win.
Abby Feickert and Madi Gaibler led UCCS with 16 points apiece, while Caley Barnard finished with 12 points.
Gaibler led the team in rebounds with 11.
Ryan Weiss of Mines led all scorers with 23 points, followed by Anna Haugen, who added 16 points and nine rebounds.
The Hardrockers (14-10 overall, 12-8 RMAC) look to get back on track today when they play at Colorado Mines at 5 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Wang, Gadddis lead UCCS past Mines
The duo of Padiet Wang and Parker Gaddis combined for 51 points as the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs defeated the South Dakota School of Mines 74-62 in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday.
The loss was the first in seven games for the Hardrockers.
The Mountain Lions outscored the Hardrockers 36-30 in the first half, before extending their lead in the second to pick up the win.
Wang led all scorers with 26 points, Gaddis added 25 points and Alijah Comithier finished with 14.
Mitchell Sueker and Allec Williams paced Mines with 18 points apiece, while Logan Elers chipped in with 14.
The Hardrockers (15-11 overall, 12-8 RMAC) will play at Colorado School of Mines tonight at 7 p.m.
Orediggers run past Yellow Jackets
Colorado Mines jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back as it cruised to a 79-43 win over Black Hills State at Lockridge Arena in Golden, Colo., on Friday.
The Orediggers got out to a quick start and eventually carried a 40-23 lead into the half.
It wouldn't get any easier for the Yellow Jackers as UCCS kept up the pressure in the second half and outscored BHSU 39-20 in the second half.
Michael Glen led the Orediggers with 22 points, Ben Boone added 11 points and the duo of Brendan Sullivan and Titus Reed finished with 10 points apiece.
Trey Whitley led the Yellow Jackets with 11 points.
Despite the loss, Black Hills State (19-7 overall, 16-4 RMAC) is still tied for first place in league play with Dixie State, which fell to Regis Friday night. The Jackets travel to Colorado Springs to take on UCCS tonight at 7 p.m.