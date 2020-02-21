Black Hills State women stop streaking Orediggers

The loss was the first in seven games for the Hardrockers.

The Mountain Lions outscored the Hardrockers 36-30 in the first half, before extending their lead in the second to pick up the win.

Wang led all scorers with 26 points, Gaddis added 25 points and Alijah Comithier finished with 14.

Mitchell Sueker and Allec Williams paced Mines with 18 points apiece, while Logan Elers chipped in with 14.

The Hardrockers (15-11 overall, 12-8 RMAC) will play at Colorado School of Mines tonight at 7 p.m.

Orediggers run past Yellow Jackets

Colorado Mines jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back as it cruised to a 79-43 win over Black Hills State at Lockridge Arena in Golden, Colo., on Friday.

The Orediggers got out to a quick start and eventually carried a 40-23 lead into the half.

It wouldn't get any easier for the Yellow Jackers as UCCS kept up the pressure in the second half and outscored BHSU 39-20 in the second half.

Michael Glen led the Orediggers with 22 points, Ben Boone added 11 points and the duo of Brendan Sullivan and Titus Reed finished with 10 points apiece.