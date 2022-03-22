Black Hills State women's hoops signs Faith standout

Black Hills State women's basketball signed Faith High School standout Kaycee Groves Tuesday as part of the 2022-23 signing class.

Groves played a large role in Faith's fourth place finish in the Class A Girls State Tournament earlier this month.

"Kaycee is a strong skilled guard that can play anywhere on the floor," head coach Mark Nore said. "She can score the ball in multiple ways, having the potential to be a match up problem for a lot of teams."

Groves immediately made an impact for the Lady Longhorns as a freshman averaging nine points and 5.6 rebounds per game with 2.5 assists per game and 2.3 steals per game.

She made a sizable jump as a sophomore totaling 17.2 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 4.3 steals per game and 3.8 steals per game. Groves did not play her junior year.

As a senior however Groves tallied 11.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, 2.1 steals per game, 2.5 assists per game, and 0.5 blocks per game.

In her high school career Groves racked up 951 points in three seasons played, 482 rebounds, 247 steals, 230 assists, and 60 blocks. As a senior Kaycee was named team captain.

"She has spent a lot of time on the court improving her craft and skill," Nore said. "Kaycee has a high IQ for the game, we really like her ability to pass the ball and see the floor. She is a very hard worker that wants to be great, we are very excited about her decision to be a Yellow Jacket and a part of our family."

Groves played in the State Tournament for the 2017-18 season, 2019-20 season, and 2021-22 season. She is a six-year letter winner in basketball, was named Second Team All-State and was named to the State Tournament All-Tournament Team.

Groves also earned First Team-All Conference, LMC All-Tournament Team, LMC First Team All-Conference and WRT All-Tournament Team honors.

Groves ranks at the top of Faith High School academically with a 4.143 GPA and plans to major in Exercise Science at BHSU with hopes of becoming a physical therapist for a college or professional team.

The Yellow Jackets also signed Alessia Capley from Otero Junior College on Tuesday.

