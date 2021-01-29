Black Hills Stock Show opens with new events, safety measures

Events are scheduled more evenly between the first and second weekends of the show than in years past, Baltzer said, and those who attend can expect some higher quality talent.

“The talent for rodeo, we’re seeing an upscale in that. There are a lot less rodeos happening that freed some (participants) up to come here,” he said. “The bull riders, ropers and contestants that are competing are going to be upscale.”

Seating for events at the civic center includes special socially distanced sections for those who want to attend but stay away from the crowds, Jeffries said.

Free parking and admission at the stock show is another plus that attracts locals and visitors, Jeffries said.

“I do think for people who come to this show and many who come for the first time, no charge for parking and no admission into the facility is a welcome note. We hear that frequently from vendors. They are so thankful people … don’t have to have a bunch of cash just to come in and look,” he said. “We need people to come out multiple days and enjoy the stock show, and so many commercial cattlemen do exactly that.”

Schmitz Jensen said local hotels are optimistic about stock show attendance and visitor numbers.