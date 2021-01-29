Black Hills Stock Show opens with new events, safety measures

Optimism is high as the Black Hills Stock Show opens today, complete with new events and COVID-19 safety protocols.
While big events elsewhere such as the Fort Worth Horse Sale have been cancelled because of the pandemic, Black Hills Stock Show organizers are excited about moving forward safely and attracting more participants.
“We’re getting inquiries from farther away, particularly for the youth livestock shows and horse sale,” said Ron Jeffries, general manager of the Black Hills Stock Show and the Central States Fair.
“The good news is the governor left the state open and let everybody choose what they’re going to do. To balance that, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and Monument Health are providing masks and hand sanitizer so we’re very happy to have those kind of safety features provided by the venue. That’s a first and that’s been fantastic,” Jeffries said. “We’re expecting an overall good turnout.”
Julie Schmitz Jensen, president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, said because of COVID-19 precautions being put in place, she is hopeful the stock show will be a safe event. “I think we’re going to handle this really well,” she said.
“We believe this stock show is going to be big. Other states have cancelled theirs, so we are offering what a lot of people want,” Schmitz Jensen said. “I do believe that people are going to come here because their states have not had their stock shows."
New events on this year’s schedule include a sheep and goat show for youth, the stock show’s first ever virtual Longhorn sale, and a wool judging event with collegiate teams from five states.
“This is the first college judging we’ve ever had. We’re hopeful we’ll be adding on other judging in the future. There’s a lot of potential,” Jeffries said. “Five states for the first outing is pretty exciting.”
Vendor numbers are down slightly but will still offer shoppers a good selection of products, he said.
The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center was busy Thursday when vendors and participants were taking advantage of sunny weather to prepare for the show’s start. Ticket sales are down slightly as the show begins, but Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer is excited the Black Hills Stock Show is still happening.
“Our demographic tends to buy tickets when they get here. We are expecting to see crowds being different than normal because of COVID-19,” he said. “It doesn’t look too far off from last year and if we didn’t have COVID-19 to consider, I’d probably be saying it’s about the same as last year.”
One event that sold out before the Black Hills Stock Show opened is the Black Hills Stock Show Stampede on Feb. 5, with a concert by Koe Wetzel, Chris Colston and Brandon Jones.
Events are scheduled more evenly between the first and second weekends of the show than in years past, Baltzer said, and those who attend can expect some higher quality talent.
“The talent for rodeo, we’re seeing an upscale in that. There are a lot less rodeos happening that freed some (participants) up to come here,” he said. “The bull riders, ropers and contestants that are competing are going to be upscale.”
Seating for events at the civic center includes special socially distanced sections for those who want to attend but stay away from the crowds, Jeffries said.
Free parking and admission at the stock show is another plus that attracts locals and visitors, Jeffries said.
“I do think for people who come to this show and many who come for the first time, no charge for parking and no admission into the facility is a welcome note. We hear that frequently from vendors. They are so thankful people … don’t have to have a bunch of cash just to come in and look,” he said. “We need people to come out multiple days and enjoy the stock show, and so many commercial cattlemen do exactly that.”
Schmitz Jensen said local hotels are optimistic about stock show attendance and visitor numbers.
“Ranchers and farmers decide to come at the last minute. We believe we’re going to get good numbers,” she said. “This is a last-minute industry so we just welcome them. … I think this time of year, during the pandemic, we need to keep our prices reasonable so people can come and stay a couple of nights.”
Baltzer said the Black Hills Stock Show is the biggest event the civic center hosts.
“It’s a fun time to be here. We look forward to doing this every year," he said. “It’s still going to be a great event. We’ve always enjoyed overwhelming success with this event and for us, it’s all about economic impact. We’re just all lucky to have it.”
For a complete schedule of events, go to blackhillsstockshow.com.