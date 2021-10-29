Black Hills volleyball rallies past Adams State in 5

The Black Hills State volleyball team rallied from two sets down to stop Adams State University in five Friday night at the Donald E. Young Center.

The Yellow Jackets lost set one 25-23 and set two 25-15, but bounced back to win the next three, 25-19, 26-24 and 15-12. with the win, BHSU snapped a five-match losing skid and moved to 3-10 in the RMAC and 6-15 overall. The loss dropped Adams State to 5-8 and 9-13.

Sierra Ward led the Yellow Jackets in kills recording 18 while Madison Hoopman added 14 kills, Mariah Robinson 13 and Peyton Bodemann with 10 kills.

Karly Marx was the assist leader for the Yellow Jackets with 55 assists. Haedyn Rohoades led BHSU on the defensive side of the ball with 16 digs while Karly Marx recorded 14.

Sierra Ward and Mariah Robinson each had solo blocks in the contest. Katie Welniak recorded three aces to lead the team in aces while five other Yellow Jackets also recorded aces.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action in the Donald E Young Center Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. against New Mexico Highlands University.

Mines volleyball with Highlands postponed

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball match with New Mexico Highlands and South Dakota Mines was postponed because of a bomb threat on the Mines campus early Friday evening.

The campus was evacuated because of the threat.

The match between the Cowgirls and the Hardrockers will be made up Sunday at 3 p.m. at Goodell Gymnasium.

Mines soccer falls in two OTs to Adams State

The South Dakota Mines men's soccer team came close again to getting back in the win column, but lost a nail bitter to the Adams State University Grizzlies 2-1 in the second overtime Friday afternoon at Dakota Fields.

The game was scoreless through the first half, but the Grizzlies got on the board first with a goal by Benjamin Rogers at the 64-minute mark. Six minutes later, the Hardrockers would answer to tie the game with a goal by Trent Ripley. The score would remain 1-1 at the end of regulation.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the first overtime. It didn't take long in the second overtime for ASU to win the game on a goal by Rogers, his second of the game.

The Hardrockers had five shots on goal with 12 shots overall. The Grizzlies had eight shots on goal and 15 overall.

The loss puts the Hardrockers at 1-14-1 overall and 0-9 in RMAC play. The Hardrockers will play their final regular season game against Ft Lewis College on Sunday at 11 am at Dakota Fields.

BHSU women fall to Fort Lewis 2-0

Black Hills State women's soccer dropped its Friday night match to Fort Lewis, 2-0 at Ronnie Theisz Field.

The Yellow Jackets (3-9-1, 2-7-1 RMAC) totaled 11 shots in the game, five on goal.

The first half of the match was back-and-forth with both teams trading shots and possessions over the opening 30 minutes of play until Fort Lewis broke the scoreless tie. At 31:19, the Skyhawks scored to take a 1-0 lead which would hold until halftime.

Out of the break, each team was able to get a shot off, but Fort Lewis found the net again in the 52nd minute to move up 2-0. BHSU had three quick shots over the next three minutes following the goal but couldn't connect.

BHSU was able to get a few more good looks down the stretch, but wouldn't capitalize.

Gabbi Nowodworski and Amber Carlson each had two shots on goal, while Emma Avery had one. Goalkeeper Makayla Dannelly faced 19 shots and finished with five saves.

The Yellow Jackets return to action Sunday, taking on Western Colorado at 11 a.m.

