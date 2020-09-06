Black Hills weather heading from hot to not

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You don't have to be in the Black Hills very long to see big temperature swings and wild weather patterns.

It's hard to imagine a bigger shift than this weekend when residents and tourists will trade swimsuits for snowsuits as temperatures climbed above 100 only to give way to a chance for significant snowfall in higher elevations to start the week.

The National Weather Service said Saturday temperatures were not only hot, but they also topped out at record levels for the month of September.

"Rapid City Airport had a high of 104 yesterday, which was not only a record high for the day but tied the record for the month of September," the service said on Twitter. "It is now tied with September 2 and 4, 1960 and September 6, 1978. Records go back to 1948."

Pine Ridge had a recorded high of 106 degrees on Saturday.

Less than 48 hours later, the record highs will be a distant memory. Up to a half-foot of snow is predicted in elevations over 5,000 feet in the Lead and Deadwood area as well as around Black Elk Peak and Mount Rushmore.

Temperatures in the lower elevations will still dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s Monday with a frost and freeze warning in place for much of the area for Tuesday night.

The cold snap should be brief as high temperatures for Rapid City are expected to be back in the high 70s by next weekend.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0