Black Hills Works breaks ground on therapeutic sensory room

A sensory room will be the newest therapeutic experience for people with profound disabilities. Black Hills Works held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for its 2021 Adopt-A-Home project, which is the sensory room that will be in Black Hills Works’ Black Gap home at 2646 Wildhorse Drive.
A sensory room provides a unique therapeutic experience by engaging all five senses, providing for calm, stimulation and motor skill development. The room is controlled by the individual using the space. Sensory rooms typically include interactive items such as LED light curtains, bubble towers, calming visual lighting, tactile input, and special furniture. These items assist with focus, increased interaction, emotional regulation and improved mood. Items can be adapted to fit the needs of each individual.
Four individuals with profound disabilities currently live at the Black Gap home. These individuals require significant staff support for daily living activities.
“This will be life changing,” said Kimberly Ketelsen, a direct support professional at Black Gap. “This will help the people we support have meaningful days while still at home, no matter the time of year.”
Black Hills Works currently has sensory rooms at other locations that are used daily. The staff has seen significant improvements in the levels of interaction, interest and stress management in individuals who have regular access to these rooms.
The Black Gap sensory room is being funded in part by the Adopt-A-Home program and the Wilfred & Margaret Rasmussen Memorial Trust. Scull Construction will renovate a three-season porch into the new sensory room. Grants received by the Black Hills Community Foundation Black Hills By Choice Giving Circle and both Walmart locations will fund items for the new sensory room after construction is completed.