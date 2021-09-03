Black Hills Works breaks ground on therapeutic sensory room

A sensory room will be the newest therapeutic experience for people with profound disabilities. Black Hills Works held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for its 2021 Adopt-A-Home project, which is the sensory room that will be in Black Hills Works’ Black Gap home at 2646 Wildhorse Drive.

A sensory room provides a unique therapeutic experience by engaging all five senses, providing for calm, stimulation and motor skill development. The room is controlled by the individual using the space. Sensory rooms typically include interactive items such as LED light curtains, bubble towers, calming visual lighting, tactile input, and special furniture. These items assist with focus, increased interaction, emotional regulation and improved mood. Items can be adapted to fit the needs of each individual.

Four individuals with profound disabilities currently live at the Black Gap home. These individuals require significant staff support for daily living activities.

“This will be life changing,” said Kimberly Ketelsen, a direct support professional at Black Gap. “This will help the people we support have meaningful days while still at home, no matter the time of year.”