Black Hills Works celebrates Direct Support Professionals Week

Black Hills Works is celebrating Direct Support Professionals Week this week to thank the hard-working staff who support individuals with disabilities in the community.

Black Hills Works, an organization supporting nearly 600 adults with disabilities in Rapid City, employs about 360 direct support professionals, each of whom empower people with disabilities to be good neighbors, valued friends, productive workers, respected leaders, and caring volunteers.

Mayor Steve Allender issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 12-18, 2021, to be Direct Support ProfessionalS Recognition Week in Rapid City.

He lauded direct support professionals for ensuring that the people with disabilities they support have meaningful days and that our community is “strengthened and enriched by the inclusion of all members of society, regardless of their disability.”

“Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week is an opportunity to recognize the dedicated, hardworking, and compassionate professionals who support individuals with disabilities and to thank them for their services to South Dakotans and their families,” Allender said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kristi Noem also issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 12-18 as Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week.