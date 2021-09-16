Black Hills Works celebrates Direct Support Professionals Week

Black Hills Works is celebrating Direct Support Professionals Week this week to thank the hard-working staff who support individuals with disabilities in the community.
Black Hills Works, an organization supporting nearly 600 adults with disabilities in Rapid City, employs about 360 direct support professionals, each of whom empower people with disabilities to be good neighbors, valued friends, productive workers, respected leaders, and caring volunteers.
Mayor Steve Allender issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 12-18, 2021, to be Direct Support ProfessionalS Recognition Week in Rapid City.
He lauded direct support professionals for ensuring that the people with disabilities they support have meaningful days and that our community is “strengthened and enriched by the inclusion of all members of society, regardless of their disability.”
“Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week is an opportunity to recognize the dedicated, hardworking, and compassionate professionals who support individuals with disabilities and to thank them for their services to South Dakotans and their families,” Allender said.
Earlier this month, Gov. Kristi Noem also issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 12-18 as Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week.
Nationwide, cities and states are celebrating the contribution of Direct Support Professionals who are the heart and soul of supports for people with disabilities.
“Here at Black Hills Works, we value the contributions of our frontline workers each and every day,” said Andrea Serna, president of the Black Hills Works Foundation. “They are incredibly dedicated and innovative, and make a huge impact in the lives of those they support. We are grateful.”