Black Hills Works recognizes 13 employees with service awards

Shaun Archer is one of 13 employees selected to receive the Excellence in Service Award for 2020 from Black Hills Works. Archer was chosen as the overall winner for his outstanding work ethic, judgement and collaborative attitude.

Other winners are Erin Aukes, Lavada Georgen, Tianna Hurt, Jean Jackson, Thomas LeBeau, Kathy McNeary, Jennifer Peterson, Nicole Roberts, Gina Spears, Cheryl Svarstad, Jessilyn Thompson, and Chris Wagner.

Archer is a quality support specialist who has worked for Black Hills Works for 24 years. In March, Archer joined the Community Support Services team and began working with Black Hills Works clients who are living in their own apartments or with family. Archer provides a variety of services, such as helping individuals work toward attaining their goals and meeting day-to-day needs.

The person who nominated Archer for this award shared that he "quickly established trusting, meaningful relationships with the people he supports and their families. His interactions are caring and respectful, yet honest and direct. He helps people make important decisions by clearly communicating potential consequences, then helps them stand by their choices. What a great asset he has been.”

The Excellence in Service Award was developed in 2014 to recognize and honor people who work directly with clients supported throughout Black Hills Works.

