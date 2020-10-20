Black Hills Works to break ground for new housing

Black Hills Works will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 1 p.m. Wednesday for its newest housing addition at 248 Curtis St. in Rapid City.

Black Hills Works' goal is to provide residential options that are affordable and allow independence for the people it supports. Thanks to a Community Development Block Grant, construction on a four-person home will begin later this month for Black Hills Works' Intensive Treatment Services Program.

The home will provide a therapeutic setting in a community home with individual apartments that include efficiency kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and access between two units to a handicapped-accessible bathroom. There will also be a community dining room, living room, and laundry.

Most importantly, this new home will provide a specialized environment specifically designed for Black Hills Works' Behavioral Health Program. Individuals will be provided daily support to reach their goals and dreams. They will receive assistance to achieve success living independently including work, day services or community activities.

