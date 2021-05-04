Blake Boyster, Cerington Jones grab multiple wins at Comet Classic

Hundreds of West River student-athletes traveled to Kelly Duninick Football/Track Complex at Hart Ranch on Tuesday for the annual Comet Classic Invitational track and field meet with just over three weeks remaining before the state championships.

After getting narrowly edged out by Caelyn Valandra-Prue in the 400-meter dash in Saturday’s Dakota Relays, New Underwood senior Cerington Jones ran in the same event without her White River opponent and won the sprint with a time of 1 minute, 2.75 seconds.

Jones also took home first place in the 200 (25.96), anchored the Tigers’ winning 4x100-meter relay (52.86) and placed second in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 7¼ inches.

Valandra-Prue, not participating in any of those events, instead ran in the 100 and 800, and won both events with times of 12.49 and 2:22.42, respectively.

Jones County sophomore Jolie Dugan was a force in distance running, claiming the 1,600 in 5:42.51, the 3,200 in 13:48.20 and anchored the Coyotes’ winning sprint medley relay, which finished with a time of 4:39.16.