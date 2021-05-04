Blake Boyster, Cerington Jones grab multiple wins at Comet Classic

Hundreds of West River student-athletes traveled to Kelly Duninick Football/Track Complex at Hart Ranch on Tuesday for the annual Comet Classic Invitational track and field meet with just over three weeks remaining before the state championships.
After getting narrowly edged out by Caelyn Valandra-Prue in the 400-meter dash in Saturday’s Dakota Relays, New Underwood senior Cerington Jones ran in the same event without her White River opponent and won the sprint with a time of 1 minute, 2.75 seconds.
Jones also took home first place in the 200 (25.96), anchored the Tigers’ winning 4x100-meter relay (52.86) and placed second in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 7¼ inches.
Valandra-Prue, not participating in any of those events, instead ran in the 100 and 800, and won both events with times of 12.49 and 2:22.42, respectively.
Jones County sophomore Jolie Dugan was a force in distance running, claiming the 1,600 in 5:42.51, the 3,200 in 13:48.20 and anchored the Coyotes’ winning sprint medley relay, which finished with a time of 4:39.16.
Sisters Ava and Nora Dinger were members of Wall’s winning 4x200-meter relay (1:55.00) and second-place 4x100-meter relay teams (54.07 seconds). Ava Dinger also tied for first in the triple jump (32-4), and Nora Dinger was third in the long jump (15-1¾).
Philip eighth-grader Presley Terkildsen ran the third leg of the Lady Scotties’ winning 4x400-meter relay team (4:29.87) and placed second in the 1,600 (5:47.07), while Jones County sophomore Emma Hunt finished second in the 100 hurdles (17.79 seconds) and anchored the Coyotes third-place 4x200-meter relay team (1:57.41).
Jordyn Larsen of Custer finished runner-up in the 400 (1:05.30) and on her anchor leg of the Wildcats’ 4x200-meter relay (1:55.52) team, and placed third in the 200 (28.40).
Hot Springs freshman Carlie DeBoer was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (52.73 seconds) and on her 4x400-meter relay team (4:32.26), on which she ran the first leg, and placed third in the high jump (4-10).
Tori Altstiel of host Rapid City Christian won the long jump (15-8¼) and ran the first leg of the Comets’ second-place sprint medley relay team (4:42.18).
Other track event winners include Hot Springs’ Jaylen Nachtigall, who claimed the 100 hurdles (16.41), and New Underwood’s Portia Wieber, who placed first in the 300 hurdles.
In field events, Kadoka Area’ Rebecca Shuck won the high jump (4-10), Custer’s Josey Wahlstrom placed first in the pole vault (7-10), Edgemont’s Mackenzie Hollenbeck won the triple jump (32-4), Custer’s Torri Virtue placed first in the shot put (33-6) and Rapid City Stevens’ Ella Peterson won the discus throw (108-3).
Custer sophomore Blake Boyster claimed three events Tuesday, placing first in the 100 (10.88), 200 (22.49) and anchored the Wildcats’ winning 4x100-meter relay team (45.17).
Tyson Selby of Faith won both hurdles events, finishing first in the 110s (16.01) and 300s (42.17). The senior also ran the first leg of the Longhorns’ winning 4x200-meter relay team (1:38.51) and their third-place 4x400-meter relay team (3:46.71).
Behind Selby in the 110-meter hurdles, RC Christian’s Conrad Barrozo and Jones County’s Garret Hatheway finished second and third, respectively, then switched positions in the 300-meter hurdles.
Mason Heath of Bennett County ran the first leg of the Warriors’ winning 4x800-meter relay team (9:38.73) and placed third in the 1,600 (5:08.99), while Jones County’s Slade Benedict finished third in the 100 (11.56) and third in the 400-meter dash (56.64).
Among other track event winners, Lemmon’s Matthew Mollman placed first in the 400 (54.21), Lance Christensen of Little Wound won the 800 (2:10.13), Stevens’ Grady Loos placed first in the 1,600 (5:03.87) and Aiden Voyles of Belle Fourche won the 3,200 (11:19.88).
In field events, Hot Springs’ Marcus Harkless claimed the shot put (47-7½) and the discus throw (151-3), while Jace Kelley of Custer won the high jump (5-10), in addition to placing third in the 800 (2:13.61).
Belle Fourche’s Jayden Secher also placed first in the triple jump (40-3) and finished third in the long jump (19-8½), while Cord Beer of Lemmon won the pole vault (12-1) and Wall’s Tack Tines won the long jump (20-4½).
Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com