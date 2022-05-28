Blake Boyster completes sprint triple on final day of State; Custer girls finish 2nd

SIOUX FALLS — After stepping off the podium with a first-place medal around his neck, his second of the day, Blake Boyster said his legs felt like jello.

The Custer junior had already won the Class A 100-meter dash state championship that morning, and grabbed another title that afternoon by claiming the 400.

Yet Boyster still had two more races to run, and the third was just an hour and a half away. But he fought through tired legs and came through in the 200, winning it to claim the three shortest distance runs — the sprint triple — on the final day of the South Dakota State Track & Field Meet at Howard Wood Field.

“I’m super proud of Blake. He held the team together,” Wildcats head coach Karen Karim said. “We had other kids who were nickel-and-dime scoring, but Blake carried us on his shoulders, so that was exciting.”

In a highly-anticipated Black Hills battle, Boyster lined up next to Belle Fourche’s Aiden Giffin in the 100 and clipped his conference foe with a time of 11.04 seconds to 11.11.

“I’m not the best 100 runner, but going into this I was just thinking to myself that if I put my mind to it I could do it, and I guess I put my mind to it,” Boyster said. “I think what it took to edge him out was the way I’ve been treating my body over the past couple days. I’ve been really watching what I eat, watching what I drink, drinking lots of water and I think the preparation and stuff that I’ve done is what helped me get it.”

A year ago, Boyster surprised the field by winning the 400 when the event’s front-runner ran out of gas on the final stretch and Boyster surged past him. This year, it was Boyster who roared out to a big lead, and he remembered that race from 2021.

“I was thinking back to last year. I was thinking, I can’t die here or someone’s going to do what I did last year,” he said. “I just relied on what I’ve been doing all year long and training for that moment, I just had to execute it.”

Nobody came close to Boyster as he won it by 1.22 seconds with a time of 49.44. He then returned to the track and placed first in the 200, recording a 22.51.

Wildcats finish runner-up in team standings

Entering the final day of competition, the Custer girls team held a half-point lead over Sioux Falls Christian for first place, and they extended that lead to 4.5 points through 12 scored events.

But the Chargers relied on late events the Wildcats didn’t have participants in, moved ahead of them and eventually won the Class A team championship by 18.5 points. Custer ended with 83 points.

“Sioux Falls Christian has a great team,” Karim said, “And we tried to make a run at them, but really we would’ve had to have a perfect and I probably would’ve had to extend our kids maybe as much as I would’ve had to to knock them off.”

Among Saturday’s results, Kellyn Kortemeyer placed second in the shot put (45 feet, 2 inches), again battling Hamlin’s Gracelyn Leiseth, whose throw of 52 feet, 6.75 inches broke the state record and served as the farthest throw in the nation this year.

Freshman Jordyn Larsen came in fourth in the 100 (12.81) and third in the 200 (26.45), junior Ramsey Karim placed third in the 1600 (5:13.91), Josey Wahlstrom was third in the 400 (59.95) and the relay team of Karim, Rachel Miklos, Larsen and Wahlstrom finished runner-up in the 4x400 (4:06.59).

"Towards the end of the meet as we started rolling down, we didn’t long jump, we didn’t have 300 hurdles, we didn’t have a medley, so we started losing points as (Sioux Falls Christian) scored them,” Karen Karim said. “I just wanted the athletes to perform well, I’m happy they did and we walk away with our heads held high.”

The Wildcats boys team came in third with 59 points, falling to champion Sioux Fall Christian by 66.

Ecoffey wins back-to-back distance doubles

Jade Ecoffey scored an upset victory Friday when she won the 3200, defending her state title, and on Saturday she had the chance to defend another.

After losing her lead in the final 200 meters of the 1600 to Sioux Falls Christian eighth grader Ellie Maddox, the Red Cloud junior kicked it into another gear, catching up to Maddox in the final 100 and surging ahead of her to win the event for the second straight year.

“That’s all I wanted this season. I just wanted to defend my title,” she said. “I didn’t know if it was going to be in the 3200 or the 1600, but it ended up being both and I’m so grateful.”

Ecoffey beat Maddox by 1.63 seconds with a time of 5:09.79.

“I definitely had to earn that one. I think my race strategy was just go out front and hold on to those top meters, and that’s what I did,” she said. “Ellie Maddox pulled away in the last 200, but I knew I had more so I kicked it in.”

Giffin dominates long jump for first state title

Immediately following his second-place finish in the 100, Aiden Giffin had to hop off the podium and jog over to the sand pits to compete in the long jump.

The Belle Fourche senior had the top distance in the class by more than a foot entering the state meet, and he was unfazed by going back-to-back in events, winning the long jump by 1.5 feet.

“I think the 100 and the buildup to the long jump are pretty similar. You put it all out there and then you jump,” he said. “I don’t really change my mindset, I think I just run like I do the 100 and then jump like I do the long jump.”

Giffin recorded a top finals distance of 21 feet, 10.25 inches to cap off his high school career by winning his first-ever state championship.

“After the 100 I just knew that I wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of me winning this,” he said. “It’s been a long time in the making. It’s just unbelievable all my four years here, and finally getting it, it feels good.”

Monk has surprise win in hurdles

Aaron Monk banged into his first hurdle during the prelims of the 110 hurdles, finished third and wasn’t expected to be much of a contender in the finals.

But the Winner senior bested Tri-Valley’s Michael Beyer, the top-ranked participant in the field, by .08 seconds to pull off an upset win.

“It was nice to come out here and run a good race,” he said. “I came in third in the prelims and I smoked the first hurdle, so it was nice to come out here, I don’t think I hit one. I might’ve nicked one.”

Monk finished the race with a time of 15:08, setting a new personal record after placing third last year.

“I was so stressed before this, and I couldn’t be happier right now,” he said. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I started hurdling in sixth grade, so it’s a really good feeling.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.