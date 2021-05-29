Blake Boyster surprises in 400; Jade Ecoffey wins 2nd state title

Boyster’s victory was one of just two earned by West River athletes Saturday. The second came from another sophomore who was also shocked to grab a title.

After legging out the top time in the girls 3200, Red Cloud’s Jade Ecoffey returned to Lyle Hare Stadium less than 24 hours later to take part in the 1600. Unsure if she was physically prepared to contend for another championship, she once again stuck with her game plan once the race got underway.

“By the start of the race, when I was comfortable and I was relaxed and in the middle of the pack and I wasn’t panicking again, I think that’s when I realized I had this,” Ecoffey said. “And I just had to run my race.”

She claimed the event with a time of 5:14.52, more than 1.8 seconds faster than runner-up Ellie Maddox of Sioux Falls Christian.

“When I got the 3200 I was like, I’m done, I got my state championship, I think I’ll just go home now, but I knew I had this race and I was really happy to win it,” she said laughing. “I’m actually really surprised. I didn’t know if my legs could do it. Yesterday was a hard run and I PR’d, and I was pretty tired when I woke up this morning, but I knew I had it in me and I just had to put it all out on that last lap, and that’s exactly what I did.”