Blizzard persists: Highways, interstates and county buildings close

Relief from frigid conditions in the state is expected to start on Saturday. In the meantime, things got worse Thursday, prompting further closures on Interstate 90 and the majority of the state's roads to be under no travel advisories or listed as impassable.

All Pennington County buildings closed on Thursday, and most of South Dakota was under a blizzard warning. Interstate 90 was already shut down on Wednesday from east of Rapid City to Chamberlain due to treacherous weather conditions and high winds causing blizzard-like conditions, and officials made the call to extend that all the way to Sioux Falls starting Thursday evening.

Interstate 29 was also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota state line Thursday evening, bringing travel across the state to a standstill. The South Dakota Department of Transportationsaid motorists should not use secondary roads to avoid interstate closures.

SDDOT said the high winds are expected to move east and low visibility coupled with drifting snow are all contributing to dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning in effect through Friday.

Hundreds found themselves stranded West River Wednesday night, primarily between New Underwood and Wall along I-90. Wall took in an estimated 350-400 people who stayed at the city's community center and local hotels. New Underwood also opened their community center, and a church in Wicksville. Pennington County Sheriff's Office said over 100 cars were stranded.

Officials with the SDDOT and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the agencies will continue to assess conditions to determine when I-90 and I-29 can reopen, but they expect it to remain closed into Friday because of continued high winds causing near zero visibility and drifting snow.

Officials have urge people to not travel due to the extremely serious weather conditions, and rapidly deteriorating roads. Significantly reduced visibility and blizzard-like conditions, along with extreme wind chills, make travel very dangerous.

The only roads where travel is not completely discouraged is I-90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming border, which were listed as having scattered snow and slush from Piedmont to Wyoming. From Rapid City to Piedmont, the interstate was slippery with scattered ice, as were most highways in the Black Hills.

As of Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, millions of people in the U.S. are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. This includes nearly 177,000,000 for wind chill warnings or advisories, 11,000,000 million for blizzard warning, 65,000,000 for winter storm warnings and 500,000 for ice storm warnings.