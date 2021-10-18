Blood donations on the decline and there's an urgent need for type O, donation center says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many blood drives were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, further contributing to the lack of donations. However, blood drives are being scheduled again throughout the region. To find a Rapid City or Black Hills area blood drive, call 605-646-2625 or go to vitalant.org.

“We have drives going on in Rapid City. We have drives doing on in the Hills. There are plenty of opportunities to donate blood in the Rapid City area and the Hills area,” Robbins said.

Masks are required at all Vitalant blood drives and facilities, whether an individual is vaccinated for COVID-19 or not.

Nationwide, Vitalant needs to collect 5,300 blood donations every day. Right now, because of the shortage in donations, Robbins said Vitalant needs an additional 1,000 donations per day to ensure the critical shortage of blood doesn’t continue.

“We strive to have four days on hand of every blood type on a regular basis,” Robbins said. “We are seeing less than three days on hand of most blood types, and less than two days’ supply of O positive and O negative blood.”

“The majority of blood usage is a planned event. People have medical conditions and they regularly get blood transfusions, and that’s how we know how much blood we need and when we need it,” Robbins said.

“If somebody is in the hospital and they need a blood transfusion, that is their only option. That’s why it’s so important to have a consistent blood supply,” she said.

